Man jailed 9 months for stealing Nokia phone and other items

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced by an Accra court after a theft incident at Makola Market took an unexpected turn

A 31-year-old unemployed man has been sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court for stealing items from a shop at Makola Market in Accra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The convict, Sampson Kwabena Ebo, pleaded guilty to stealing a Nokia HD Android phone valued at GH¢3,000, a lady’s handbag worth GH¢550, and clothes valued at GH¢350. The court convicted him on his own plea and handed down the sentence accordingly.

The prosecution told the court that the complainant, Theresa Ocansey, is a businesswoman who resides at Amamole in Accra, while Ebo lives at Konkomba, also in Accra.

The court heard that CCTV footage retrieved by an assistant at the Office of the Special Operations under the Inspector General of Police captured a young man entering Ocansey’s shop at Makola Market and stealing the items.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the discovery, a police team was assigned to monitor and track down the suspect identified in the footage. On February 10, 2026, acting on intelligence, officers proceeded to Konkomba Market where Ebo was arrested.

As reported by GNA, when confronted with the CCTV footage, Ebo admitted to being the individual seen entering the shop and stealing the items.

During investigations, he told police that he had sold the stolen mobile phone to a man identified only as Baba for GH¢500 and had disposed of the handbag and clothing.

The prosecution further disclosed that investigations revealed Ebo allegedly operated with accomplices who targeted shops during busy business hours to steal daily sales.

Advertisement

Advertisement