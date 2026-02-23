ECG Power Outages This Week: Check Which Areas Will Be Affected

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) schedules power outages across Greater Accra, Central, and Ashanti regions this week for planned and emergency maintenance. Residents are advised to prepare for interruptions between February 22–26, 2026.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of planned and emergency maintenance exercises this week, affecting various communities across the Greater Accra, Central, and Ashanti regions. The company said the outages are necessary to improve service reliability and infrastructure performance.

Greater Accra Region – Tema Area

On Monday, February 23, outages are scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm in Leisure Hours, Nungua Zongo, Royal Park, Blue Blue, Kpeshie Divisional Headquarters, Coco Beach, and nearby areas. Tuesday, February 24, between 9:00am and 3:00pm, power will be interrupted in Kpong, Odumase, Nuaso, Agormeda, Kojonya, Comm. 19 Annex, Lashibi, Klagon, and surrounding communities. The schedule concludes on Thursday, February 26, from 9:00am to 3:00pm, affecting GCB Training School, Buade, Kokobribri, Royal Ravico, Junction Mall, Watch Tower, Alton Hotel, Regimanuel Estates, Queensland International School, Old Ningo, New Ningo, and adjacent areas.

Accra East Region

The Accra East Region will also undergo multiple maintenance exercises.

Tuesday, February 24, outages from 9:00am to 5:00pm will impact Santana Market, Ayikuma, Doryumu, Kodeabe, and surrounding areas. On Wednesday, February 25, from 9:00am to 5:00pm, La Cemetery, parts of Burma Camp, Twumasiwaa Hospital, Dzen Ayor, Ability, and nearby communities will be affected. Thursday, February 26, from 9:00am to 5:00pm, the shutdown will cover Lakeside Estate Com. 6 & 8, New Legon, Block Factory (East Legon), Sasaabi Township, Mensah Bar, and adjacent areas.

Accra West Region

Emergency maintenance in the Accra West Region begins Sunday, February 22, from 9:00am to 5:00pm, affecting Latter Day Saint HQs, Ghana Immigration Service, Alisa Hotel, Swiss Embassy, WAEC, and surrounding areas. Planned outages continue Monday, February 23, from 9:00am to 5:00pm, for Abedi Pele Park, Dunyo, and neighbouring communities.

Tuesday, February 24, will impact Red Top, Old Barrier, New Aplaku, Eden Height, Kings University, Alogboshie, Achimota Neoplan, Benjilo, and surrounding areas from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Wednesday, February 25, will cover Akweteyman, New Bortianor, Red Top, and nearby communities. The week concludes Thursday, February 26, from 9:00am to 5:00pm, affecting Katapor, Edusa, Tetegu, White Cross, Doblo, Hebron, Medie, Sarpeiman, Satellite, John Teye, Fountain Gate Chapel, Franko Estate, Ecobloc, and surrounding areas.

Central Region

The Central Region has two planned maintenance exercises. Monday, February 23, from 9:00am to 4:00pm, will affect Saltpond Zongo, Kurankyekrom, Kormantse, Abandze, parts of Anomabo, Ekurabadze, Asafora, and neighbouring communities. A second, more extensive outage is scheduled Thursday, February 26, from 9:00am to 4:00pm, covering Abonko, Anokyí, Henii, Nananom Junction, Roman Hospital, Bafikrom, Greenwood, New Nkusukum, Krampakrom, Inshalahu, Saltpond Zongo, Kurankyekrom, Kormantse, Abandze, parts of Anomabo, Ekurabadze, Asafora, and surrounding areas.

Ashanti Region

Emergency maintenance will take place Sunday, February 22, from 11:00am to 2:00pm, affecting Barekese Headworks, Ahenkro, Kodie, Aduamoa, Aduman, Seidi, Nkawie, Afari, Toase, Gyankobaah, Kasaprako, Sepaase, Hiawu Besease, Edwanfo, Abuakwa Maakro, Tetrem, and neighbouring areas. Planned maintenance is scheduled Tuesday, February 24, from 9:00am to 4:00pm, impacting Agona Municipal Assembly, Agona Police Station, Agona Zongo, Bipoa Town, Bodomase, Afamaso, and nearby communities.

