'You cannot talk of top ten artistes in Ghana without my name' - Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor emphasises her two-decade relevance in Ghanaian gospel music, highlighting both her spiritual influence and the challenges she has overcome to remain at the top of the industry.

Award-winning gospel singer Celestine Donkor has maintained that her contribution to Ghana’s music landscape warrants recognition among the country’s top artistes, pointing to her longevity and sustained influence over two decades.

In an interview on Hitz FM on 22 February 2026, Donkor reflected on her 20-year journey in the industry, describing it as one marked by sacrifice and unwavering commitment. She revealed that at one point she diversified into the food business, launching a restaurant that initially showed promise. However, the demands of her music career eventually forced her to close it.

She explained;

I started a restaurant and it was going well, but I stopped because of time. Sometimes music will take me out of the country and by the time I come back, my business will be in shambles

She continued:

I had to stop it because the money we put into that restaurant was too much. The thing is, you cannot force people to help you hold your business down. The time and resources always go into the music.

Despite such setbacks, the gospel artiste expressed gratitude for her continued relevance. She suggested that omitting her name from any list of Ghana’s leading musicians would overlook her impact and years of service.

She stated;

It gladdens my heart that after 20 years, I am still here and relevant. Not to say I am singing my own praises, but we cannot talk of the top ten artistes in Ghana without my name. That would be very unfair to me

Donkor stressed that her measure of success extends beyond popularity. For her, the true reward lies in the spiritual resonance of her work and the connection it fosters with audiences.

I think to be in this industry for 20 years and still be relevant is a great blessing. It is not just about being famous; it is about the impact you have on people. People are being blessed, people still want the songs I release, they pray and worship with them, and that is a great blessing

