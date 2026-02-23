How to Make Soya Milk at Home: A Simple, Healthy Alternative You’ll Love

Make fresh, nutritious soya milk at home with this easy step-by-step guide. Enjoy a dairy-free, protein-packed drink without additives

If you are looking for a drink that is affordable, nourishing and surprisingly powerful for your health, soya milk deserves a place in your kitchen. Long before plant-based diets became trendy, soya beans were known for their rich nutritional value. Today, soya milk stands out as one of the few non-dairy alternatives that is naturally high in protein and packed with essential nutrients the body needs daily.

From supporting heart health to strengthening bones, this creamy plant-based milk offers more than just a dairy substitute — it is a smart nutritional choice. And when made at home, you get all the goodness without unnecessary additives.

The best part? You can make it right at home with just a few ingredients. Here’s how you can make it right at home with just a few ingredients.

Why Make Your Own Soya Milk?

Store-bought versions are convenient, but homemade soya milk allows you to: Control the sweetness

Avoid preservatives and additives

Save money

Enjoy it fresh

Plus, it gives you that satisfying “I made this myself” feeling.

Ingredients You’ll Need

1 cup dried soya beans

4–5 cups water (for blending)

Extra water for soaking

Sugar, honey or dates (optional, for sweetness)

Vanilla extract (optional) That’s it. Simple, affordable, and accessible.

Step 1: Soak the Soya Beans

Pick through the beans to remove stones or damaged seeds. Rinse thoroughly.

Place them in a large bowl and cover with plenty of water. Allow them to soak for at least 8 hours or overnight. The beans will double in size.

Soaking softens them and makes blending easier.

Step 2: Peel the Skins (Optional but Recommended)

After soaking, rub the beans between your hands. The skins will begin to loosen and float in the water. Rinse and drain.

Removing the skins helps reduce the “beany” taste and improves texture, but if you are short on time, you can skip this step.

Step 3: Blend

Add the soaked beans into a blender with 4–5 cups of clean water.

Blend until smooth and milky. You may need to do this in batches depending on your blender size.

Step 4: Strain

Using a clean muslin cloth, cheesecloth, or fine sieve, strain the blended mixture into a pot. Squeeze well to extract as much liquid as possible.

The leftover pulp is called okara. Don’t throw it away — it can be used in baking, porridge, or even added to stews.

Step 5: Boil Properly

This step is crucial. Place the strained milk on medium heat and bring to a boil. Stir continuously to prevent burning or overflowing.

Allow it to boil for at least 15–20 minutes. Proper boiling removes the raw taste and neutralises natural compounds that can upset the stomach.

Step 6: Sweeten (Optional)

Once boiled, you can add: A little sugar

Honey

Blended dates

A dash of vanilla Let it cool before transferring into a clean bottle or container.

How to Store It

Homemade soya milk should be stored in the refrigerator and consumed within 3–5 days. Always shake before use, as natural separation may occur.

How to Enjoy It

Add it to tea or coffee

Blend into smoothies

Use with cereal

Drink chilled on its own It’s creamy, filling and naturally dairy-free.

Key Nutrients in Soya Milk

Soya milk is a nutrient-rich plant-based drink that offers several health benefits. It contains: Protein – A high-quality plant protein that supports muscle growth, tissue repair and overall body strength.

Calcium (especially if fortified) – Essential for strong bones and teeth.

Iron – Helps prevent anaemia and supports healthy blood circulation.

B Vitamins (including B12 in fortified versions) – Important for energy production and brain function.

Healthy unsaturated fats – Support heart health and help manage cholesterol levels.

Isoflavones – Natural plant compounds linked to heart health and hormonal balance.

Making soya milk at home is easier than many people think. With a little planning and patience, you can enjoy a fresh, nutritious drink without preservatives.