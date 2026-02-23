Dick Advocaat steps down as Curacao boss months before historic World Cup debut

The Curacao national football team will be under new leadership for their World Cup warm-up friendly against the Scotland national football team on May 30 after Dick Advocaat stepped down for personal reasons.

The former Rangers FC manager had guided the Caribbean nation to a historic first qualification for the World Cup finals. However, he will now be replaced by fellow Dutchman Fred Rutten.

At 78, Advocaat was poised to become the oldest head coach in World Cup finals history. He previously described leading the island nation of roughly 150,000 people to the tournament as the “craziest thing” of his near four-decade managerial career.

Dutch media reported on Monday that his decision to resign is linked to his daughter’s health.

He said,

I've always said family is above football. So this is a self-evident decision.

But, of course, that doesn't change the fact that I'm going to miss Curacao, the people there and my colleagues very much.

Advocaat, whose extensive résumé includes spells with the Netherlands, Belgium, South Korea, PSV Eindhoven and Sunderland AFC, spent two years in charge of Curaçao.

During that period, the team went unbeaten in six matches and secured their maiden World Cup berth by topping their CONCACAF qualifying group ahead of the Jamaica national football team, the Trinidad and Tobago national football team and the Bermuda national football team.

Scotland, managed by Steve Clarke, will play friendlies against the Japan national football team and the Ivory Coast national football team in March before hosting Curaçao at Hampden Park in their final pre-tournament fixture.

By then, Curaçao will be led by 63-year-old Rutten, a former Netherlands defender who has previously managed PSV Eindhoven, RSC Anderlecht and Feyenoord.

He most recently served as assistant to Ruud van Nistelrooy at PSV and briefly took charge on an interim basis following Van Nistelrooy’s departure in 2023.

Rutten’s side will open their World Cup campaign in Group E against the Germany national football team in Houston on June 14, before facing the Ivory Coast and Ecuador national football teams.