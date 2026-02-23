Bongo DCE Joseph Akasake Abaa dies after short illness

Joseph Akasake Abaa, Bongo District Chief Executive, has died after a short illness at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga. The NDC constituency chairman described his passing as shocking and unexpected.

Joseph Akasake Abaa, the District Chief Executive for Bongo, has died after a short illness. He passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reported that the Bongo Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Tahiru Aberinga, confirmed the news in an interview, describing the development as “shocking and unexpected.”

Mr Abaa was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama and confirmed by the Bongo District Assembly in April 2025. His appointment followed years of active involvement in local governance and party administration.

Before becoming DCE, he served as Assembly Member for the Zorko-Goo-Awaah Electoral Area for three consecutive terms, earning recognition for his grassroots engagement and community advocacy.

Within the National Democratic Congress, he held several key positions. He served as the Bongo Constituency Youth Organiser and was later elected Constituency Secretary in 2022.

Outside politics, Mr Abaa worked in the education sector as a storekeeper at Sirigu Integrated Senior High School and Zuarungu Senior High School.

