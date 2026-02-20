Beans are one of the most affordable sources of protein [BusinessdayNG]

Beans are one of the most affordable sources of protein [BusinessdayNG]

How to Preserve Beans Without Using Cement: Tips for Longevity and Quality

Learn how to preserve beans properly with practical, step-by-step storage methods to prevent weevils, moisture damage, and spoilage.

Beans are a staple in many households, offering a rich source of protein, fibre, and essential nutrients. From black beans and kidney beans to cowpeas and chickpeas, beans are versatile, affordable, and long-lasting when stored properly. However, improper storage can lead to spoilage, insect infestations, and nutrient loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preserving beans correctly ensures you always have a nutritious, ready-to-use supply for your meals while reducing waste. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to preserve beans effectively.

1. Choosing the Right Beans

Preservation starts with selecting quality beans: Choose beans that are firm, smooth, and free from cracks or discoloration.

Avoid beans that look shriveled, damaged, or have an unusual odour. For home storage, dry beans are generally easier to preserve than cooked or canned beans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Proper Drying

For homegrown or freshly harvested beans, drying is crucial: Spread the beans in a single layer on a clean tray or cloth in a well-ventilated area.

Allow them to dry naturally for several days until they are hard and brittle.

Avoid direct sunlight for prolonged periods, as it may reduce the nutrient content. Proper drying prevents mould growth and extends storage life.

3. Clean and Sort

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before storing: Remove any debris, stones, or damaged beans.

Inspect for tiny cracks or spots that might indicate insect damage. Sorting ensures that only high-quality beans enter storage, reducing the risk of spoilage.

4. Storage Containers

The choice of storage container affects longevity: Airtight containers: Glass jars, food-grade plastic containers, metal tins with tight-fitting lids or water bottles to prevent moisture and pests from entering.

Vacuum-sealed bags: Removing air slows down oxidation and keeps beans fresh longer.

Avoid weak or porous containers: Cardboard or loosely covered containers may allow insects or humidity to spoil your beans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Ideal Storage Conditions

Temperature and humidity play a key role: Store beans in a cool, dry, and dark place such as a pantry or cupboard.

Keep beans away from sunlight and heat sources to prevent nutrient loss and premature aging.

Low humidity (<60%) helps prevent mould and insect infestations.

READ ALSO: 10 Reasons You Should Prioritise Home Cooking

6. Freezing for Long-Term Preservation

Freezing beans can extend their life even further: For dry beans, you can freeze them for a few days before storage to kill potential insect eggs.

For cooked beans, store them in airtight containers or freezer-safe bags.

Label containers with the date to track freshness. Freezing cooked beans also preserves flavour and texture for months.

7. Avoid Moisture

Moisture is the enemy of stored beans: Never store beans while they are wet or damp.

Ensure that containers are completely dry before filling.

Avoid storing beans in humid kitchens or near water sources. Moisture leads to mould growth and may make beans unsafe for consumption.

8. Regular Inspection

Even well-stored beans need periodic checks: Look for signs of insects, mould, or unusual odour.

Remove any affected beans immediately to prevent contamination of the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Properly preserving beans is simple but requires attention to quality, moisture, and storage conditions. With the right methods, you can keep beans nutritious, pest-free, and ready for use in soups, stews, salads, or traditional dishes.

Whether storing for weeks or months, following these tips ensures that your beans remain a reliable and healthy pantry staple.

Why You Should Never Use Cement to Preserve Beans

In some communities, people mix cement powder with beans to prevent weevils and other insects from destroying stored grains. While this practice may appear to reduce infestation, it is extremely dangerous and harmful to health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cement is a chemical building material, not a food preservative. It contains substances that are toxic when ingested. Even if the beans are washed before cooking, fine cement particles can remain on or inside the grains.

Consuming cement-contaminated beans can lead to: Stomach irritation and ulcers

Digestive complications

Chemical poisoning Long-term health risks to the liver and kidneys

Beyond the health dangers, using cement also compromises food safety standards and can damage your reputation if you sell such beans. Instead of harmful shortcuts, use safe and approved preservation methods such as proper sun-drying, airtight containers, neem leaves, dried pepper, freezing, or hermetic storage bags.