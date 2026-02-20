Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (16 to 20 February)

Catch up on Ghana’s biggest news stories from 9 to 13 February 2026, including COCOBOD salary cuts, the Burkina Faso attack, dismissed removal petitions, and a health ministry probe into Charles Amissah’s death.

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. Whether your week has been hectic or you are only now catching up, this briefing highlights the key developments that dominated national attention and public debate.

1. COCOBOD reduces salaries of executives and senior staff amid financial strain

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced salary reductions for its Executive Management and Senior Staff as part of measures to manage ongoing financial pressures within the cocoa sector. In a press release dated 16 February 2026, the Board stated that the decision takes immediate effect and will remain in force for the rest of the 2025 to 2026 crop year. Executive Management will take a 20 percent salary cut, while Senior Staff have agreed to a 10 percent reduction. According to COCOBOD, the move reflects current liquidity challenges facing the industry and forms part of broader cost control efforts aimed at stabilising operations and safeguarding the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

2. Eight Ghanaians killed in Burkina Faso attack as government issues travel guidance

The Government of Ghana has confirmed that eight Ghanaian nationals were killed following the 14 February 2026 terrorist attack in Titao, located in Burkina Faso. In a statement issued by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on 17 February, authorities disclosed that seven members of the Ghana National Tomatoes Traders and Transporters Association were initially killed while conducting lawful trading activities in the area. The death toll later rose to eight after another injured victim succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment. Government officials have since announced arrangements for air evacuation and introduced updated travel guidelines aimed at improving the safety of Ghanaian traders operating across the border.

3. Petitions seeking removal of EC Chair, deputies and Special Prosecutor dismissed

The Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has advised President John Dramani Mahama that no prima facie case has been established in petitions seeking the removal of Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa, her deputies, and officials at the Office of the Special Prosecutor. The Presidency explained that seven petitions targeted the Electoral Commission leadership, while three separate petitions sought the removal of the Special Prosecutor. The petitions were referred to the Chief Justice in line with provisions of the 1992 Constitution. A statement signed by Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed that the constitutional review process found insufficient grounds to proceed further.

4. Health Ministry sets up committee to investigate Charles Amissah’s death

The Ministry of Health (Ghana) has established a three member high level investigation committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of 29 year old engineer Charles Amissah, following allegations that he was denied emergency medical care. The committee will conduct an independent inquiry into events leading to his death on 6 February 2026. It is chaired by respected pathologist Agyeman Badu Akosa. Other members include emergency medicine specialist Dr Henry Kwasi Bulley of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and public health expert Koku Awoonor-Williams. The Ministry says the investigation aims to establish facts, ensure accountability, and strengthen confidence in Ghana’s healthcare delivery system.

5. Ghana takes Togo to UNCLOS Arbitration over maritime boundary

The Government of Ghana has formally notified the Government of Togo of its decision to resolve the delimitation of the maritime boundary between the two countries through international arbitration under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). According to a statement dated February 20 and signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesperson, the move follows eight years of bilateral negotiations that failed to produce an agreed outcome. The government said the decision seeks to prevent further tensions between national institutions and promote an amicable resolution, thereby maintaining strong diplomatic relations between Ghana and Togo.

Conclusion