8 Ghanaians killed in Burkina Faso attack: Gov’t announces air evacuation, new travel guidelines

Eight Ghanaians have been confirmed dead following a terrorist attack in Titao, Burkina Faso. Government announces air evacuation of victims and introduces new travel guidelines for high-risk areas.

The Government of Ghana has confirmed that eight Ghanaian nationals have died following the 14 February 2026 terrorist attack in Titao, in Burkina Faso’s Northern Province.

In a press release issued by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Tuesday February 17, the Government disclosed that seven members of the Ghana National Tomatoes Traders and Transporters Association were initially killed while engaged in lawful trading activities in the Titao area.

The death toll has now risen to eight after another member of the Association, who was among four Ghanaians critically injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.

President John Mahama and the Government of Ghana conveyed “profound commiserations to the families and loved ones of all who have lost their lives”.

The Government strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a “mindless act of terror”, and expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Burkina Faso.

“This despicable horror must remind us of the urgent need for a new collective approach in pursuing regional security as Ghana has consistently called for,” the statement said, referencing last month’s High-Level Consultative Conference on Regional Cooperation and Security hosted by President Mahama.

President John Mahama

On the instructions of the President and following medical consultations, the Government has decided to immediately evacuate all Ghanaian victims in Burkina Faso by air.

“The victims are expected in Ghana later today,” the statement noted, adding that the Ghana Air Force is conducting the medical evacuation.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso and embassy officials are maintaining direct contact with the injured nationals. The Ministry also acknowledged the cooperation of the Burkinabè authorities in facilitating the evacuation and related interventions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced new travel guidelines for high-risk areas within the sub-region.

Ghana’s embassies and high commissions in selected jurisdictions have been placed on high consular alert. The Government has advised Ghanaians intending to undertake essential travel to areas of concern to first contact the Ministry or the appropriate Ghanaian mission for guidance.

For Ghanaians already residing in areas where violent extremist attacks have been recorded, the Ministry recommended restricting movement, maintaining regular communication with Ghana’s embassies, providing emergency contact details, and ensuring identification documents are readily accessible to facilitate consular assistance if needed.

“The safety, security, and well-being of Ghanaians remain our utmost priority,” the statement emphasised, assuring that the Government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates when necessary.