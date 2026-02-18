'If I do wrong, I should be the first to face the law' - Bullgod on NDC loyalty

Bullgod says his allegiance to the NDC does not mean acting above the law, insisting he should be the first to face consequences if he errs.

Music executive Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, widely known as Bullgod, has spoken candidly about his allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and addressed whether his loyalty would ever extend to risking imprisonment for the party.

In an interview with 4Syte TV, Bullgod was asked if his unwavering support for the NDC during its years in opposition had been worthwhile now that the party is back in government. He responded without hesitation:

Yes, it was. And I have always believed in John Dramani Mahama.

When the conversation turned to whether he would be prepared to go to prison again for the party, the artiste manager was emphatic that his commitment does not equate to reckless behaviour simply because his preferred political group holds power.

According to him, his support for the NDC was rooted in a desire to see the right things done in the country. Should he act unlawfully, he insisted, he ought to face the consequences like any other citizen. He further noted that any attempt to shield him due to his association with the President would ultimately damage the latter’s reputation.

He stated;

It does not mean that because my party is in power I will act foolishly. I believe I voted for the right things to be done, so if I do wrong, I should be made an example of. I should be the first person to face the law because it would give John Mahama, my big brother, a bad name if he were to shield me.

Earlier, on 13 February 2026, during an appearance on Joy FM’s Showbiz A–Z, Bullgod commended President John Dramani Mahama for his stewardship of the country. He also disclosed that he receives a monthly stipend directly from the President.

He revealed;

I am on the payroll of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. Since he resumed office, every month I receive money from his salary. When he is paid, he pays me

His remarks have since generated debate online, particularly regarding his comments on loyalty, accountability, and his financial ties to the President.

