Did Efya and Tomi Thomas really get married? Her management team clarifies viral reports
The management team of Ghanaian singer Efya, born Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Awindor, has dismissed widespread reports claiming that the award-winning artiste has secretly married.
Speaking exclusively to Adom FM on 17 February 2026, representatives for the singer firmly rejected assertions that she had held a private wedding ceremony.
According to her management, the videos that sparked the speculation were recorded at an after-party following a traditional knocking ceremony , a customary pre-marital rite in many Ghanaian cultures. They stressed that the footage was never intended for public circulation and maintained that no marriage has taken place.
The management stated;
The whole thing was not supposed to come out. I am wondering why someone would share the videos. Do you know how many people have knocking ceremonies and nothing happens afterwards? So why would people call it a marriage? The family has not concluded the process, and this could even create unnecessary pressure
Rumours began swirling on 14 February 2026 when videos and social media posts alleged that the singer had tied the knot during a private gathering at a residence in Trassaco Phase II, an upscale neighbourhood in Accra.
Some reports further claimed that Efya had married Nigerian pop artiste Tomi Thomas. However, her management insists that these claims are unfounded and premature.
For now, the celebrated vocalist remains focused on her career, as her representatives urge the public to disregard the speculation surrounding her personal life.