A Plus pushes bill to criminalise paternity fraud in Ghana

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 18:19 - 15 February 2026
Kwame A Plus
A Plus prepares to present a Private Member’s Bill aimed at criminalising paternity fraud, arguing that men should not be forced to raise children who are not biologically theirs.
The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, has revealed plans to introduce a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament aimed at criminalising paternity fraud in Ghana.

According to the lawmaker, he strongly believes that every woman who becomes pregnant is aware of the biological father of her child. He argues that deliberately attributing a pregnancy to a man who is not the biological father should attract legal sanctions.

Speaking on United Showbiz on February 14, 2026, A Plus clarified that his proposal is not intended to criminalise adultery. Instead, he said the focus is on punishing individuals who intentionally mislead men into accepting responsibility for children who are not biologically theirs.

I am not saying adultery should be criminalised. But if you deliberately pin a pregnancy on a man who did not get you pregnant, that should be punishable by law.
He further noted that while no law prevents a married woman from engaging in an extramarital affair, honesty must prevail when a pregnancy results. According to him, it is unfair and morally wrong for a man to bear the financial and emotional responsibility for a child who is not biologically his.

Every woman who gets pregnant knows the father of her child. If you are married and also having an affair, no law stops you from getting pregnant. But when you do, don’t attribute the pregnancy to someone who did not get you pregnant. Be honest with your partners.

The Gomoa Central MP emphasised that the proposed legislation is not merely an idea under consideration but has already been drafted and will soon be formally presented before Parliament.

He said,

The bill we are taking to Parliament is not something we are just thinking about; it has already been drafted
If passed, the proposed Private Member’s Bill is expected to impose prison terms on women who intentionally misrepresent the biological paternity of their children.

Supporters of the bill have also suggested the introduction of mandatory DNA testing after childbirth to establish paternity and prevent future disputes.

