Automobile Dealers Union announces 15% cut in vehicle prices amid Cedi stability

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:01 - 15 February 2026
The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG) has announced a 15% reduction in vehicle prices following the stability of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar and the removal of the COVID-19 levy. The move is expected to bring relief to car buyers and boost Ghana’s automobile market.
The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG) has announced a 15 per cent reduction in vehicle prices nationwide, aimed at easing costs for car buyers after recent economic improvements, the union  said on Sunday, 15 February 2026.

The decision follows relative stability in the Ghana cedi’s exchange rate against the US dollar and the government’s abolition of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, which had added to import costs for vehicles and other goods.

Announcing in a statement, ADUG said the cuts reflect a long-standing promise to pass the benefits of improved economic conditions directly to consumers.

The price adjustments apply to brand-new cars, hybrid and electric vehicles, and home-used (second-hand) models across the country.

Eric Kwaku Boateng, National President of ADUG, said the union’s members acted in “good faith and with a strong sense of national responsibility” to make vehicles more affordable.

The move provides welcome news for individuals and businesses burdened by high transportation costs, especially after months of exchange rate volatility and imported vehicle prices climbing sharply.

Vehicle prices had risen significantly over the past year, largely due to the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar, high import duties, increased shipping costs and lingering global supply chain disruptions.

In recent months, however, the cedi regained strength and steadiness, partly due to central bank interventions and improved forex market liquidity allowing traders to consider lowering prices.

In addition, the government scrapped the COVID-19 levy, a controversial tax introduced during the pandemic that added about one percent to import costs.

Its removal at the start of 2026 helped reduce overall transaction costs for importers, including automobile dealers.

Many prospective car buyers welcomed the announcement as long-awaited relief, particularly for Ghanaian households and businesses that depend on vehicles for daily mobility and commercial operations.

ADUG has urged financial institutions to adjust lending conditions in line with broader monetary policy easing, to support vehicle financing for consumers and businesses.

