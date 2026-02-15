Lady allegedly steals GH¢16,000 two hours after starting job, sets conditions before refund
A Ghanaian woman has allegedly stolen GH¢16,000 from her employer just two hours after reporting for work on her first day.
The allegation was made by a young lady who appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo, hosted by Auntie Naa, where she narrated how she helped her friend, identified as Barbara, secure the job.
According to her account on the programme, Barbara reported to work at 5:00 (not specified). but allegedly took the money around 7:00, barely two hours into her first shift.The complainant said she made several attempts to retrieve the money.
In an audio recording played during the show, the accused woman allegedly admitted taking the GH¢16,000 but attached conditions to returning it.
According to the narration, Barbara demanded that the complainant and others go on TikTok Live for three consecutive days to publicly declare that, either the money had been found, or she was innocent of the theft allegations.
The accused reportedly stated:
If you don’t do the TikTok live then unless you arrest me, otherwise you’ll not get a cedi.
She is also alleged to have said she took the money to start her own business, intending to invest it and later repay the amount.
The demand, according to the complainant, followed an earlier TikTok Live session where Barbara’s picture had been shared publicly while appeals were made for information about her whereabouts.
Clips have circulated widely on TikTok and other social media platforms, triggering strong reactions from viewers.
Some expressed shock at what they described as boldness and lack of remorse, while others debated the risks of publicly naming suspects online before legal processes are concluded.
Several commenters also questioned the wisdom of going live on social media to resolve criminal allegations, arguing that such matters should be handled strictly through law enforcement channels.
As of the time of this report, it is unclear whether a formal police complaint has been filed. What began as an act of goodwill has now turned into a public dispute involving money, trust, and social media pressure.
