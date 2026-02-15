Advertisement

Pharmacies in parts of Accra report rise in demand for aphrodisiac but drop in condom sales

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:35 - 15 February 2026
Pharmacies in parts of Accra report a decline in condom sales as more customers opt for aphrodisiacs and emergency contraceptive pills. Health professionals warn the trend could increase the risk of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.
Pharmacies in parts of Accra are reporting a notable decline in condom sales, with customers increasingly choosing aphrodisiacs and emergency contraceptives over condoms, raising concerns among health workers about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unprotected sex.

At one pharmacy earlier this week, a pharmacist described a quiet morning for condom purchases, saying:

The sales for condoms is very down today. Since morning, we opened at 6am. And not even a single soul has walked in for a condom.

Instead, the pharmacist said many customers are asking for aphrodisiacs, that is, products marketed to boost sexual performance and post-coital contraceptive pills, commonly known as “post-pills”. 

The pharmacist continued:

They all walk in for aphrodisiacs to boost the energy level in bed. And the post-pill as well… I recommended the protection for one lady, she was like, oh, that one, she doesn’t really need it.

The pharmacist also shared a troubling interaction with a male customer, where the he said:

…the raw is sweeter than the rubber. So when we get infections like Gonorrhea or syphilis, we will come to you to treat it.
The pharmacist said she tried to educate clients on protection because, aside the Gonorrhea and syphilis, HIV also shows its face. Looking at the situation, this trend could undermine efforts to prevent STIs, including HIV, especially among young people.

Ghana’s national figures show that condom use remains relatively low, even though a majority of adults know condoms help prevent HIV and other infections.

The Ghana AIDS Commission and health partners recently marked International Condom Day ahead of Valentine’s celebrations, urging Ghanaians to use condoms consistently to protect against HIV, other STIs and unintended pregnancies.

Officials noted that condom use among sexually active men and women is still under 10% in some demographic groups. Social stigma, discomfort buying condoms, misconceptions about sex and protection, and a preference for immediate pleasure over long-term safety are among factors discouraging condom use.

On social media platforms many users weighed in. One comment attributed it to the culture of shame around sex which may contribute to reluctance to buy condoms.

There’s a culture of shame around sex… they won’t refer to their sexual organs by name

Others linked it with aphrodisiac and libido product advertisements.

“Everytime I turn on the TV… sexual performance enhancement drugs…,” one user observed.

According to research, aphrodisiacs do nothing to protect against STIs or HIV, and reliance on post-sex pills does not prevent such infections.

Condoms remain the most accessible dual-protection method against both unintended pregnancy and many STIs.

