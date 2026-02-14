OSP reacts as INTERPOL describes Ken Ofori-Atta’s Red Notice as ‘political’ and removes it

INTERPOL has permanently deleted the Red Notice against former Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori‑Atta, ruling it was politically motivated. The Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files (CCF) said the notice violated its rules, clearing Ofori‑Atta to travel without the threat of international arrest.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has said it remains guided by law and evidence, following the deletion of a Red Notice against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta by the international police organisation INTERPOL.

INTERPOL’s Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files (CCF) recently ruled that the Red Notice issued at Ghana’s request was of a “predominantly political character”, in breach of the organisation’s rules against political intervention.

The oversight body ordered the alert permanently removed from INTERPOL’s databases. In a statement following the decision, OSP acknowledged receipt of the CCF’s ruling but stressed that their work continues to be conducted within the framework of Ghanaian law and due process.

According to the OSP, it is committed to upholding the principles of fair and impartial prosecution, regardless of developments in international forums. The OSP reiterated that its mandate is strictly legal, saying it “remains guided solely by law and evidence” in all actions.

The office’s leadership dismissed suggestions that the CCF decision undermines its ongoing investigations, instead framing the development as part of legal processes that may play out across jurisdictions.

OSP also pointed out that the deletion of the Red Notice does not end investigations or preclude prosecution through Ghana’s legal system. They reaffirmed their commitment to pursue accountability within constitutional and legal limits.

Also, according to a statement released on 13 February 2026 by Ofori‑Atta’s lead counsel, Justice Kusi‑Minkah Premo, the CCF’s review concluded that data submitted by Ghana’s National Central Bureau did not meet INTERPOL’s standards.

The commission acknowledged the registered information appeared “of a predominantly political character”, a finding that reflected the defence’s long‑standing claim that the Red Notice request was politically motivated rather than strictly legal.

INTERPOL’s constitution strictly prohibits the organisation from engaging in activities or actions that could be seen as serving political ends.

The Red Notice was first placed on Ofori‑Atta in June 2025 at the request of Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), following his failure to appear for questioning related to alleged misconduct during his tenure as finance minister.

At the time, Ofori‑Atta was in the United States undergoing health treatment. The OSP had earlier said the former minister was a “fugitive from justice” after missing scheduled appearances, though OSP statements emphasised that interim steps in the review process, including the temporary removal of Red Notice details from public view, did not automatically mean the notice had been fully deleted.

Ofori‑Atta’s legal team welcomed the CCF ruling as a vindication of his position, saying it will allow the former minister to travel without the threat of provisional arrest based on the deleted notice.

They have long argued that the Red Notice was part of a politically charged campaign that ignored his medical condition and constitutional protections.

The news also complicates ongoing efforts by Ghana’s authorities to secure Ofori‑Atta’s return to face corruption‑related charges, including in extradition proceedings now before U.S. courts.