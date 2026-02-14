Advertisement

Gender Ministry vows action over non-consensual recording and circulation of intimate videos

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:32 - 14 February 2026
Gender Ministry condemns non-consensual recording and circulation of intimate content, outlining legal action, digital safety measures and support services for affected persons.
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has issued a statement addressing reports of alleged digital sexual exploitation involving a foreign national accused of engaging in sexual activities with Ghanaian women and recording and circulating the acts without their consent.

According to the Ministry, preliminary information suggests that the individual may no longer be within Ghana’s jurisdiction. However, it stressed that this does not diminish the seriousness of the allegations or the State’s responsibility to pursue accountability.

The Ministry stated

The non-consensual recording and distribution of intimate images is a criminal offence and a clear violation of dignity and privacy.
The MoGCSP disclosed that prior to the emergence of the reports, it had already been collaborating with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Innovations and its relevant agencies to strengthen measures aimed at preventing and responding to image-based sexual abuse.

These efforts include digital safety interventions, engagement with online platforms, and the establishment of mechanisms for reporting and takedown of abusive content. The Ministry confirmed that these measures are now being applied to the current matter by the appropriate authorities.

The Ministry further indicated that it is working closely with the Ghana Police Service, other relevant security institutions, and international partners to explore all lawful options available, including cross-border cooperation and mutual legal assistance.

In addition to investigative efforts, support services are being coordinated for affected persons. The Ministry said psychosocial care and legal assistance are being provided through confidential channels to ensure the privacy and well-being of victims.

The Ministry urged members of the public to exercise caution in their interactions both online and offline and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights, safety and dignity of all persons.

It emphasised that jurisdictional limitations would not prevent appropriate action from being taken to address the alleged offences.

