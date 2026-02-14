Meet 58-year-old pro footballer Kazuyoshi Miura, who has made history in Japanese league

Kazuyoshi Miura, the world’s oldest professional footballer at 58, started Fukushima United’s J3 League season opener, marking his remarkable 41st professional season and continuing his record-breaking career in Japanese football.

At 58 years and 346 days old, Japanese football legend Kazuyoshi Miura once again defied age and expectation by starting for Fukushima United FC in the opening match of their season, marking a remarkable 41st professional campaign.

In a game that celebrated resilience, history and the pure love of the sport, Miura, widely acknowledged as the world’s oldest professional footballer was named in the starting XI as Fukushima United faced fellow J3 League side Ventforet Kofu on February 7, 2026.

The veteran striker was substituted in the 20th minute, but his presence on the field evoked applause and admiration from fans in the stands regardless of the final result.

Miura’s appearance comes after he signed with Fukushima United on loan from Yokohama FC earlier in the season, extending his unparalleled career well into its 41st year.

He will turn 59 later this month, an age almost unheard-of in professional sport, yet he continues to lace up his boots and compete at a professional level. Known affectionately as “King Kazu” in Japan, Miura’s journey in football began over four decades ago.

After moving to Brazil as a teenager to pursue his dream, he made his professional debut in 1986 with Santos, beginning a career that would take him across five continents and through leagues in Italy, Croatia, Australia, Portugal and his homeland.

Beyond the records and the longevity, Miura has become a symbol of enduring passion in the global game.

In 2017, at age 50, he set a record as the oldest player to score in a professional match, surpassing England’s Stanley Matthews.While he no longer plays full matches like in his prime, his presence on the pitch continues to inspire both teammates and spectators.

Fans travel to see him, and younger players cite his career as motivation, proving that football is as much about heart as it is about physical prowess. Fukushima United’s season opener ended in defeat, but the narrative was not defined by the score.

Instead, the spotlight fell on a veteran still chasing history. The applause that greeted Miura’s substitution was as much for what he represents as for what he achieved that day. For Miura, football isn’t just a profession, it’s a lifelong journey.