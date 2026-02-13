James Milner matches Barry’s 653 game appearance record in Premier League

James Milner equals Gareth Barry’s record of 653 Premier League appearances, marking a historic milestone in one of football’s longest and most consistent careers.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder James Milner has etched his name into Premier League history, this time by matching the all-time record for most appearances in the competition.

On 11 February 2026, Milner made his 653rd top-flight appearance during Brighton’s match against Aston Villa, drawing level with the long-standing record held by Gareth Barry.

The 40-year-old’s appearance came as a substitute in the first half at Villa Park, a fitting stage given that it was against a club where he spent part of his earlier playing career. This milestone caps a professional journey that began almost a quarter of a century ago.

Milner’s Premier League journey started as a teenager at Leeds United in 2002. Over the years, he has represented six different clubs in England’s top league:

Leeds United – 48 appearances

Newcastle United – 94

Aston Villa – 100

Manchester City – 147

Liverpool – 230

Brighton & Hove Albion – 34 (and counting)

Equalling Gareth Barry’s record is about more than longevity. Barry, a midfielder like Milner, played consistently across nearly two decades with astonishing durability.

While Barry retired in 2018 with 653 games, Milner has matched that figure and could soon hold it outright, with Brighton’s fixtures still to come this season.

According to statistics from Opta and Premier League records, Milner’s career spans 23 different seasons and he faces only one other player in history with 600+ appearances.

Beyond the headline figure, Milner holds the additional Premier League mark for the most substitute appearances, illustrating his versatility and team-first attitude throughout his career.

Milner’s milestone has prompted widespread respect from figures across the game. Former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard praised his work ethic and leadership, not just on the pitch but as a mentor for younger players.

Pundits have described him as a role model and a professional who never compromised attitude or effort. Jürgen Klopp, his former manager at Liverpool, once highlighted Milner’s influence in the dressing room and his influence on club culture.

While Milner now shares the record with Gareth Barry, he is likely to become the sole record holder soon. With Brighton still playing fixtures this season, his next appearance is expected to take him to 654 games and beyond.

