IShowSpeed’s dad chooses Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:23 - 13 February 2026
Daddy Speed, father of IShowSpeed, ends the Ghana–Nigeria jollof debate after tasting both versions during Speed’s Africa tour. His verdict in favour of Nigerian jollof sparks fresh reactions online.
Darren Watkins Sr., better known online as Daddy Speed, has waded into the long-running culinary rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, and delivered his final verdict. His decision follows that of his son, IShowSpeed, who had already publicly declared his allegiance to Nigeria’s version of jollof rice.

On 26 January 2026, the American livestreamer and his team travelled to Ghana as part of his African tour. While there, he was served a plate of jollof rice said to have been prepared by the fast-food chain Pizzaman Chickenman. After sampling the dish, Speed remarked that although it was enjoyable, he preferred Nigerian jollof.

His comment quickly ignited debate across social media platforms, with many Ghanaians expressing frustration that he had been given a takeaway version rather than a traditionally home-cooked meal.

@theculturejoint

Jollof wars settled by Speed?🇬🇭

♬ original sound - Culture Joint
The matter did not end there.

In a subsequent livestream, Daddy Speed addressed the seemingly endless ‘jollof war’ between the two West African nations. During the broadcast, he was presented with two plates of rice, one Ghanaian and one Nigerian, and invited to give his judgement. After tasting a couple of spoonfuls from each, he reached his conclusion.

While he noted that the Ghanaian jollof had a pleasant level of spice that he appreciated, he ultimately declared a preference for the Nigerian dish, stating that it appealed to him more overall.

Thus, what began as a light-hearted tasting session during a cultural tour has evolved into yet another spirited chapter in one of West Africa’s most famous gastronomic rivalries. Even amid warm Ghanaian hospitality, including a traditional naming ceremony held in Speed’s honour, his verdict in favour of Nigerian jollof has ensured that the friendly feud continues to simmer.

