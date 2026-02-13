IShowSpeed reacts to Google listing him as Ghanaian after being granted a passport

IShowSpeed thrilled fans during a livestream as he confirmed he now holds dual US–Ghanaian citizenship, calling the moment a major achievement tied to his family roots.

American online personality IShowSpeed, born Darren Watkins Jr., was visibly elated after learning that he had officially been granted Ghanaian citizenship at the conclusion of his African tour, which wrapped up on 28 January 2026.

The 21-year-old content creator travelled to 20 countries across the continent during a widely livestreamed tour, making stops in Nigeria, Benin, South Africa, Eswatini, Rwanda and Namibia, before arriving in Ghana as the penultimate destination.

While in Ghana, he was given the traditional name Barima Kofi Akuffo and immersed himself in various cultural experiences. Shortly afterwards, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced on 28 January 2026 that his office had approved a Ghanaian passport for the streamer, citing his “irrefutable ties” to the country.

Encouraging the young star, Ablakwa added:

Keep making our great nation Ghana, and our beloved African continent proud, Ghana celebrates you

🚨BREAKING🇬🇭🇺🇸📄: Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Ablakwa says approval has been granted for a Ghanaian passport to be issued to global streamer @ishowspeedsui, citing his growing ties to the country.



He also praised @WodeMaya for championing Ghana on the global stage. pic.twitter.com/8KoHRmTjzE — Ölele | Building OSN (@OleleSalvador) January 27, 2026

On 12 February 2026, during a livestream to his more than 50 million YouTube subscribers, IShowSpeed responded to the development in real time. To verify the reports, he searched his name online and read aloud:

IShowSpeed is an American YouTuber who was born and raised in the United States. As of January 2026, he has also been granted Ghanaian citizenship. Therefore, he holds dual citizenship in the United States and Ghana.

Clearly thrilled, he played Ghana’s national anthem during the broadcast and exclaimed:

This is Google! This isn’t fake! You can’t lie to Google, bro! No way. That’s a big flex.

Eager to understand the advantages of his new status, he looked up the travel benefits of holding a Ghanaian passport. He discovered that it allows visa-free access or visas on arrival to numerous destinations across Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Barbados, Jamaica, Singapore and the Maldives.

Delighted by the revelation, he told viewers:

So, I can go to any of these countries with just no visa. I can just pull up

During the stream, he also disclosed that his mother is Ghanaian, making the acquisition of dual citizenship particularly meaningful on a personal level.

The moment has since generated widespread reactions online, with many praising the symbolic connection between the American streamer and his ancestral roots.