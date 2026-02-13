8 Countries Where Valentine’s Day Has Faced Bans or Restrictions

Discover eight countries where Valentine’s Day has faced bans, restrictions or official pushback, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Pakistan, and explore how enforcement varies across regions.

While much of the world marks February 14 with flowers and romantic dinners, Valentine’s Day has not been universally embraced. In some countries, authorities have discouraged, restricted or formally limited public celebrations.

Importantly, very few nations have criminalised private observance outright. Most measures have targeted commercial sales, public events or media promotion rather than individuals celebrating quietly.

Here are eight countries where Valentine’s Day has faced resistance.

1. Saudi Arabia

For years, Saudi Arabia’s religious police discouraged Valentine’s Day celebrations. Retailers were warned against selling red roses and heart-themed gifts, and some shops faced penalties.

There was no formal written law banning the day, but enforcement was strict.

Since 2016, after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman curtailed the powers of the religious police, the situation has changed dramatically. Shops now openly display Valentine’s decorations, and the day is commercially observed without fear.

2. Iran

In 2011, Iranian authorities reportedly banned the production and sale of Valentine’s Day merchandise, describing the holiday as a symbol of Western cultural influence.

Shops have periodically been warned or sanctioned for selling themed gifts. However, there is no blanket criminal ban on private celebrations.

The government promotes Sepandarmazgan, an ancient Persian festival celebrating love, as a cultural alternative. Despite restrictions, Valentine’s Day remains quietly popular among young Iranians.

3. Pakistan

In 2017, the Islamabad High Court prohibited public Valentine’s Day celebrations and barred media promotion of the holiday in the capital territory.

The ruling followed a petition arguing that the day conflicted with Islamic values. It was widely described as a “ban”, though it did not criminalise private observance nationwide.

Enforcement has varied, and commercial celebrations continue in many cities.

4. Malaysia

Malaysia’s National Fatwa Council declared Valentine’s Day haram in 2005 for Muslims, stating that it encouraged immoral behaviour.

There is no nationwide legal ban. Non-Muslims celebrate freely, and businesses openly promote the holiday, especially in Kuala Lumpur.

In more conservative states, religious authorities have occasionally conducted morality operations targeting unmarried couples, but the restrictions are not uniform across the country.

5. Indonesia

Indonesia does not have a national Valentine’s Day ban. However, Banda Aceh, which enforces Sharia law, has prohibited Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Local authorities argue that the holiday promotes premarital relationships.

Elsewhere, observance depends on the city. Jakarta and other major urban centres celebrate openly, while some regions discourage public events.

6. North Korea

North Korea does not officially recognise Valentine’s Day.

There is no specific published law banning February 14, but foreign cultural holidays are generally suppressed as part of the country’s political ideology.

The absence of retail promotions or public events reflects the state’s broader rejection of Western celebrations rather than a targeted Valentine’s decree.

7. Uzbekistan

In 2012, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Education reportedly instructed schools and universities not to hold Valentine’s Day concerts or celebrations.

The move was framed as promoting national cultural values.

However, there was no nationwide criminal ban, and commercial observance continues in urban areas.

8. Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan has no clearly documented nationwide ban on Valentine’s Day.

However, like several Central Asian states, it prioritises national traditions over Western imports and tightly controls public events.

Valentine’s Day remains low-profile rather than explicitly outlawed.

Conclusion

In most cases, Valentine’s Day restrictions focus on public events, commercial promotion or religious guidance rather than private celebration.

Enforcement varies widely by region, and in several countries earlier crackdowns have softened over time.