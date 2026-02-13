Ghanaians call for arrest of Russian man over sexual affairs with multiple women

Ghanaians are calling for the arrest of a Russian man after videos showing him with multiple Ghanaian women went viral on social media. The incident has sparked outrage online, raising questions about privacy, consent, and Ghana’s cybersecurity laws.

Social media in Ghana has been set ablaze this week after videos circulating online showed a man identified himself as a Russian national in intimate encounters with multiple Ghanaian women.

The clips, shared widely on TikTok, Telegram and other platforms, have sparked strong reactions from netizens, with calls for investigations and even arrest of the man at the centre of the controversy.

In the videos, the man, who gives his name as “Yaytseslav,” is seen approaching women in public spaces around Accra, reportedly including Accra Mall, starting casual chats, and later interacting with them in private settings.

He often films the entire encounter, and some clips have shown women inside his residence wearing towels or casual clothing, raising concerns about consent, exploitation and privacy.

According to preliminary reports, at least 40 videos featuring Ghanaian women are circulating online, with the content creator allegedly also running a private Telegram channel charging subscribers for access to additional material.

Netizens have expressed a range of reactions, from calls for legal action to warnings about exploitation and exploitation of privacy:Some comments are:

This is a violation of privacy. Were these women aware they were being recorded and published?

People come to Ghana to take advantage. If there are laws, let’s enforce them!

This isn’t funny, it’s dangerous. Women’s dignity matters.

Ghana generally considers recording someone without their consent to be unlawful, particularly when it violates their constitutional right to privacy, as outlined in Article 18(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

While Ghana’s criminal code does not specifically criminalise consensual sexual relations between adults, under the Cybersecurity Act, it is an offence to intentionally share intimate images or visual recordings of a person without their consent if there was a reasonable expectation of privacy.

This law protects the privacy of individuals’ personal data, including how private information such as images, videos and identifiers are collected, used, and shared. It places legal obligations on anyone processing others’ data.

The Constitution of Ghana also guarantees a fundamental right to privacy, although this right can be limited under specific circumstances, such as public interest or legal necessity. In 2016, a Ghanaian man allegedly filmed women with supposed supernatural influence.

Other comments were:

Consent isn’t just about the physical act, it’s about control of your image and your narrative.

These stories go viral because people click, let’s not forget there are real lives at stake.

As of now, there is no official police arrest or public statement from Ghana’s law enforcement about charges or investigations regarding this case. Many Ghanaians continue to share and debate the videos online, some calling for legal action, others warning about digital exploitation.