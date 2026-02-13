Advertisement

Love Is Wider Than Romance: People to Celebrate This Valentine’s Day Apart from Your Partner

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:39 - 13 February 2026
Love Is Wider Than Romance: People to Celebrate This Valentine’s Day Apart from Your Partner
Advertisement

Every February, the world turns red. Restaurants fill up, flower prices rise and social media becomes a parade of couples holding hands under soft lighting. Valentine’s Day has long been framed as a celebration of romantic love — but love, in its truest form, is far bigger than that.

Advertisement

Not everyone has a partner. Not every kind of love is romantic. And not every heart beats for candlelit dinners. This year, perhaps it’s time to widen the lens. Here are people you can celebrate on Valentine’s Day apart from your partner.

READ ALSO: 7 Reasons Why Some Men Lose Interest After They 'Get' You?

1. Your Parents or Guardians

Advertisement

Before anyone else loved you romantically, someone loved you sacrificially. Parents and guardians are often the quiet heroes of our lives paying fees, offering advice, praying for us, worrying about us in silence. Valentine’s Day can be a beautiful opportunity to say, “Thank you for loving me first.” A thoughtful message, a small gift or even quality time can mean more than you imagine.

2. Your Siblings

Siblings are your first friends and sometimes your first rivals. They know your childhood stories, your embarrassing moments and your growth journey. Whether you’re close or rebuilding your bond, Valentine’s Day can be a chance to celebrate that shared history. Love between siblings may not always be loud, but it runs deep.

READ ALSO: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: 10 Unique Gifts That Speak Louder Than Chocolate

Advertisement

3. Your Best Friend

There’s a kind of love that shows up at midnight with advice, food or hard truths. The friend who listens to your relationship drama, career frustrations and random voice notes deserves celebration too.

Friendship is one of the purest forms of love — chosen, not assigned. Sending your best friend flowers, a handwritten note or planning a simple hangout can turn Valentine’s Day into “Friendship Appreciation Day”.

READ ALSO: Beyond the Red Rose: Fresh Flowers You Can Gift Your Loved Ones This Valentine’s Day

Advertisement

4. Single Friends

For many, Valentine’s Day can feel isolating. Watching couples celebrate publicly may stir loneliness. Why not flip the script? Organise a dinner, movie night or small get-together for your single friends. Remind them that their worth isn’t tied to relationship status. Love is not a competition. It’s a community.

5. Mentors and Teachers

Think about someone who shaped your thinking, encouraged your dreams or believed in you when you doubted yourself. Mentors rarely expect applause, but appreciation goes a long way. A simple message acknowledging their impact can be incredibly affirming. Sometimes the most powerful love is guidance.

READ ALSO: How to Avoid Leg Cramps During Sex: Tips to Prevent Muscle Cramps

6. Yourself

Yes, yourself. Self-love is not selfish — it’s foundational. Valentine’s Day can be a reminder to pause and honour your growth, resilience and progress. Buy yourself something you’ve been postponing. Take yourself out. Reflect on how far you’ve come. You cannot pour love into others if you constantly neglect yourself. Celebrating yourself sets the tone for how others should treat you.

7. Colleagues and Team Members

We spend a large portion of our lives at work. A small gesture perhaps sharing treats, kind notes or words of appreciation can boost morale and strengthen workplace bonds. Kindness doesn’t need a romantic label to matter.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 8 Things You Should Avoid Wearing on Valentine’s Day

8. Children in Your Life

Nieces, nephews, godchildren or even children in your community can benefit from feeling seen and celebrated. A small gift, encouraging words or quality time can create lasting memories. Children learn about love from the examples around them let Valentine’s Day teach them that love is generous and inclusive.

Redefining the Day

Advertisement

Valentine’s Day does not have to be exclusive or pressurised. It can be soft, expansive and intentional. Romantic love is beautiful. But so is friendship. So is family. So is mentorship. So is self-respect.

READ ALSO: How to Keep Your Nipples Clean: Important Tips Every Young Lady Should Know

This year, instead of asking, “Who is taking me out?” perhaps ask, “Who can I show love to?” Because love, in its richest form, was never meant to fit inside one relationship. It was meant to overflow.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘Some Ghanaian men don't use condoms because the sizes are too small for them’ - AIDS Commission
News
13.02.2026
‘Some Ghanaian men don't use condoms because the sizes are too small for them’ - AIDS Commission
GPL Super Clash Preview: Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak - News, Form Guide, H2H & Prediction
Sports
13.02.2026
GPL Super Clash Preview: Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak - News, Form Guide, H2H & Prediction
James Milner matches Barry’s 653 game appearance record in Premier League
Sports
13.02.2026
James Milner matches Barry’s 653 game appearance record in Premier League
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (9 to 13 February)
Entertainment
13.02.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (9 to 13 February)
AFCON TROPHY
Sports
13.02.2026
CAF considers expanding Africa Cup of Nations to 28 teams
IShowSpeed’s dad chooses Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof
Entertainment
13.02.2026
IShowSpeed’s dad chooses Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof