Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu to miss 2026 FIFA World Cup

The confirmation was made by team doctor Prince Pambo, who revealed that the defender’s recovery timeline will extend beyond the global showpiece.

The centre-back, who plays for AS Monaco, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a league encounter against Olympique Lyonnais in January.

Following the incident, Salisu underwent surgery, which medical officials described as successful. He has since begun a structured rehabilitation programme, including gym-based recovery sessions aimed at restoring full strength and mobility.

Despite positive early signs in rehabilitation, a detailed medical review conducted in France concluded that the recovery process will require at least nine months, effectively ending any hopes of the defender participating in the upcoming tournament.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Dr Pambo confirmed the extent of the setback.

Dr Pambo told Asempa FM,

Mohammed Salisu will miss the World Cup; his knee injury requires nine months to recover

The medical update represents a major blow to Ghana’s defensive plans, as Salisu has been a key component of the Black Stars’ backline in recent years. His absence will force the technical team to reconsider defensive partnerships and depth options ahead of the competition.

Dr Pambo also provided an update on midfielder Francis Abu, who sustained a severe ankle injury during Ghana’s Kirin Cup match against the Japan national team last November.

Although initial projections suggested a recovery period of five to six months following surgery, the midfielder is reportedly responding well to treatment and showing encouraging signs in his rehabilitation process.

Francis Abu was expected to recover five to six months after surgery, but he is responding well to treatment.

Meanwhile, the Ghana national team continue preparations for the World Cup, where they are scheduled to face the Panama national team, the England national team, and the Croatia national team in the group stage. The team is also planning international friendly matches against the Austria national team and the Germany national team as part of the final preparations.

The Bigger Picture

Head coach Otto Addo now faces the challenge of reorganising his defensive structure in the absence of Salisu. The technical bench is expected to explore alternative combinations, potentially forming new partnerships alongside Alexander Djiku at centre-back while monitoring the fitness levels of other squad members.