Ukrainian Winter Olympics racer banned from competition over helmet controversy

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych has been expelled from the Olympic Games in one of the most contentious incidents in recent Winter Games history after refusing to replace a helmet that depicted victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Confirmation of the decision arrived less than an hour before Heraskevych was scheduled to compete in Cortina, where he had been considered a serious medal contender.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) now faces significant criticism after enforcing strict rules on political messaging without granting any exceptions.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry reportedly made a final attempt on Thursday morning to resolve the dispute and convince Heraskevych to modify his stance.

However, with neither side willing to compromise, the 27-year-old athlete had his Olympic accreditation revoked. It remains uncertain whether he will also be required to leave the Olympic Village entirely.

Heraskevych reacted swiftly to the decision by posting on social media: ‘This is the price of our dignity.’

The development marks a painful conclusion to a remarkable and emotional episode. Having served as Ukraine’s flag bearer during last week’s opening ceremony, Heraskevych is likely to be praised by supporters for sacrificing a potential medal opportunity in defence of a deeply personal and symbolic cause.

In a statement released at 8.10am local time on Thursday, the IOC said, ‘Having been given one final opportunity, skeleton pilot Vladyslav Heraskevych from Ukraine will not be able to start his race at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games this morning.

‘The decision followed his refusal to comply with the IOC’s guidelines on athlete expression. It was taken by the jury of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) based on the fact that the helmet he intended to wear was not compliant with the rules.

‘The International Olympic Committee has therefore decided with regret to withdraw his accreditation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.

‘Despite multiple exchanges and in-person meetings between the IOC and Mr Heraskevych, the last one this morning with IOC President Kirsty Coventry, he did not consider any form of compromise.

‘The IOC was very keen for Mr Heraskevych to compete. This is why the IOC sat down with him to look for the most respectful way to address his desire to remember his fellow athletes who have lost their lives following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The essence of this case is not about the message; it is about where he wanted to express it.

‘Mr Heraskevych was able to display his helmet in all training runs. The IOC also offered him the option of displaying it immediately after the competition when going through the mixed zone.

‘Mourning is not expressed and perceived in the same way everywhere in the world. In order to support athletes in their mourning, the IOC has put in place multifaith centres in the Olympic Villages and a place of mourning so that grief can be expressed with dignity and respect. There is also the possibility to wear a black armband during competition under certain circumstances.

‘During the Olympic Games, athletes are also offered a number of opportunities to mourn and express their views, including in the media mixed zones, on social media, during press conferences and in interviews.’

The IOC, which has found itself navigating an extremely sensitive and politically charged situation, further explained: ‘The Guidelines on Athlete Expression were the result of a global consultation in 2021 with 3,500 athletes from all around the world. They have the full support of the IOC Athletes’ Commission and Athletes’ Commissions from International Federations and National Olympic Committees.

‘Mr Heraskevych has been supported by the IOC for the last three editions of the Olympic Winter Games. Each time he was an Olympic scholarship holder. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the IOC also set up a solidarity fund for Ukrainian sport to support the athletes’ preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.’