Advertisement

Rex Omar criticises government over GHAMRO licence delay

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:52 - 12 February 2026
Rex Omar
Rex Omar
Rex Omar raises concerns over Ghana’s intellectual property system and GHAMRO’s unresolved licence status, while welcoming new budget allocations to the music and film sectors.
Advertisement

Rex Omar, Board Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), has voiced strong concerns about what he describes as the state’s inadequate commitment to strengthening Ghana’s creative sector, arguing that the country is yet to fully appreciate or harness its economic potential.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with George Quaye, the veteran highlife musician contended that successive administrations have failed to prioritise the intellectual property (IP) ecosystem, leaving key institutions weakened and Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) struggling to function effectively.

He said;

READ MORE: NACOC explains role in arrest of alleged cybercrime suspect Abu Trica

Ghana is still not ready. Look at our intellectual property industry. The reason all our CMOs are suffering is because the role the state must play, and take seriously, is not being fulfilled
Advertisement

Rex Omar disclosed that GHAMRO has been operating without a valid licence since 2023, when its authorisation was revoked. He noted that despite serving under both the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration and the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, the organisation’s licensing issues remain unresolved.

He stated;

READ MORE: Esther Smith alleges a popular Church charged her GH¢60,000 to use their auditorium for her concert

When the NPP was in power, I was at GHAMRO, it was the same situation. Now my own government is in office, and I am still at GHAMRO, yet for a year we have not had our licence restored. I have engaged the Attorney General and others, but it does not appear to be seen as a priority

According to him, policymakers have yet to grasp the extent to which the global economy is increasingly driven by creativity and innovation. He stressed that without a robust intellectual property framework, the country cannot unlock the full value of its music, film, design, patent and other creative industries.

Advertisement

He added;

READ MORE: Sarkodie explains why he chooses to rap in Twi despite global success

You cannot build a thriving creative economy without a strong IP system. It is not just about music, it includes designs, patents and much more. The national mindset towards the creative ecosystem must change

Despite his criticism, Rex Omar expressed optimism that President John Mahama will honour his commitments to the sector. He revealed that he supported the President’s campaign on the promise of prioritising the creative economy and currently serves under the Black Star Experience Secretariat.

While acknowledging that 2025 proved particularly difficult for industry players, he welcomed recent developments in the 2026 budget, describing allocations to both the film and music funds as encouraging progress.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Alabaster Box gives court update on GH¢15m copyright case against Medikal

He remarked;

2025 was a dry year for the sector, but in 2026 we have seen budgetary allocations to the film fund and the music fund. It is a step in the right direction

Rex Omar’s comments add to ongoing conversations about policy reform, institutional support and long-term sustainability within Ghana’s creative industries.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 Most Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings
News
12.02.2026
Top 10 Most Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings
What Is the Origin of Valentine’s Day? From Ancient Rome to Modern Romance
Lifestyle
12.02.2026
What Is the Origin of Valentine’s Day? From Ancient Rome to Modern Romance
Breaking News: Former Arsenal star Thomas Partey faces two new rape charges
Sports
12.02.2026
Breaking News: Former Arsenal star Thomas Partey faces two new rape charges
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: 10 Unique Gifts That Speak Louder Than Chocolate
Lifestyle
12.02.2026
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: 10 Unique Gifts That Speak Louder Than Chocolate
Rex Omar
Entertainment
12.02.2026
Rex Omar criticises government over GHAMRO licence delay
Real Madrid and UEFA finally end legal dispute over Super League
Sports
12.02.2026
Real Madrid and UEFA finally end legal dispute over Super League