Rex Omar criticises government over GHAMRO licence delay

Rex Omar raises concerns over Ghana’s intellectual property system and GHAMRO’s unresolved licence status, while welcoming new budget allocations to the music and film sectors.

Rex Omar, Board Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), has voiced strong concerns about what he describes as the state’s inadequate commitment to strengthening Ghana’s creative sector, arguing that the country is yet to fully appreciate or harness its economic potential.

In a recent interview with George Quaye, the veteran highlife musician contended that successive administrations have failed to prioritise the intellectual property (IP) ecosystem, leaving key institutions weakened and Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) struggling to function effectively.

He said;

Ghana is still not ready. Look at our intellectual property industry. The reason all our CMOs are suffering is because the role the state must play, and take seriously, is not being fulfilled

Rex Omar disclosed that GHAMRO has been operating without a valid licence since 2023, when its authorisation was revoked. He noted that despite serving under both the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration and the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, the organisation’s licensing issues remain unresolved.

He stated;

When the NPP was in power, I was at GHAMRO, it was the same situation. Now my own government is in office, and I am still at GHAMRO, yet for a year we have not had our licence restored. I have engaged the Attorney General and others, but it does not appear to be seen as a priority

According to him, policymakers have yet to grasp the extent to which the global economy is increasingly driven by creativity and innovation. He stressed that without a robust intellectual property framework, the country cannot unlock the full value of its music, film, design, patent and other creative industries.

He added;

You cannot build a thriving creative economy without a strong IP system. It is not just about music, it includes designs, patents and much more. The national mindset towards the creative ecosystem must change

Despite his criticism, Rex Omar expressed optimism that President John Mahama will honour his commitments to the sector. He revealed that he supported the President’s campaign on the promise of prioritising the creative economy and currently serves under the Black Star Experience Secretariat.

While acknowledging that 2025 proved particularly difficult for industry players, he welcomed recent developments in the 2026 budget, describing allocations to both the film and music funds as encouraging progress.

He remarked;

2025 was a dry year for the sector, but in 2026 we have seen budgetary allocations to the film fund and the music fund. It is a step in the right direction