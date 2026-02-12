Real Madrid and UEFA finally end legal dispute over Super League
Real Madrid and UEFA have officially resolved their legal battle surrounding the proposed European Super League, marking the final chapter of one of football’s most contentious episodes.
Barcelona had already exited the initiative, leaving Real Madrid as the sole club still committed to the project.
In a joint statement, UEFA, Real Madrid, and the European Football Clubs (EFC) said, "UEFA, European Football Clubs, and Real Madrid CF reach agreement for the good of European club football.
This agreement of principles will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once such principles are executed and implemented. Following months of discussions conducted in the best interests of European football, UEFA, European Football Clubs (EFC), and Real Madrid CF announce that they have reached an agreement of principles for the well-being of European club football, respecting the principle of sporting merit with emphasis on long-term club sustainability and the enhancement of fan experience through the use of technology.
This agreement of principles will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once such principles are executed and implemented.
Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur were all original signatories to the 2021 Super League proposal. However, a fierce backlash from fans in England led all six clubs to withdraw support within 72 hours.
Barcelona, meanwhile, held out longer but formally pulled out last week. Club president Joan Laporta emphasised the importance of repairing relationships with UEFA:
The president of UEFA and the president of the ECA, now the EFC, invited us to come to Rome. I attended several meetings. It was wonderful and exciting, and we discussed many issues. You know, we’re committed to building bridges between the Super League and UEFA. Barca has a clear position, and those affected and those responsible already know it. We’re in favour of peace because there’s room to explore together for the clubs in the Super League to return to UEFA. We feel very close to UEFA and the EFC.
This is at the point of reaching an agreement with UEFA. Both Aleksander Ceferin and Nasser Al-Khelaifi are in a position to promote the agreement and welcome us into UEFA and the EFC. We are determined to take this step because it benefits European football and the clubs. It’s a very broad framework because it also benefits the players.
Barcelona confirmed the move in a statement: "FC Barcelona hereby announces that today it has formally notified the European Super League Company and the clubs involved of its withdrawal from the European Super League project."
The agreement between UEFA and Real Madrid aims to ensure the long-term stability of European football, uphold the principle of sporting merit, and improve the fan experience. It also resolves ongoing legal disputes stemming from the Super League project, signalling an end to years of controversy surrounding one of the sport’s most polarising initiatives.
-
-
Sports 22.09.2015Funniest red cards in football