NACOC explains role in arrest of alleged cybercrime suspect Abu Trica

NACOC says its involvement in Abu Trica’s arrest was part of a court-approved joint security operation involving the FBI and multiple Ghanaian agencies.

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has clarified its involvement in the arrest of Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, following public questions about the agency’s participation in a case centred on alleged cybercrime rather than narcotics offences.

Abu Trica was apprehended on 11 December 2025 in Ghana during a joint security operation involving the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and several Ghanaian law enforcement bodies. The United States Department of Justice has accused him of being part of a criminal network allegedly responsible for orchestrating romance scams that targeted elderly individuals in the United States.

According to American prosecutors, the group is believed to have defrauded victims of more than 8 million US dollars since 2023, when the alleged scheme reportedly began. The charges against Kumi include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to launder money and a forfeiture allegation. If convicted, he could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

In an official statement, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio acknowledged the support of several Ghanaian institutions in executing the arrest.The statement read;

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio would like to acknowledge and thank the Ghana Attorney General’s Office, EOCO – Ghana Economic and Organised Crime Office, GPS – Ghana Police Service, Ghana Cyber Security Authority, NACOC – Ghana Narcotics Control Commission, and the Ghana National Intelligence Bureau

On 11 February 2026, NACOC’s Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Alexander Twum-Barimah, addressed the matter during an appearance on Angel FM 102.9’s morning programme. He responded to concerns about why a narcotics-focused agency took part in an operation involving alleged cybercrime activities.

Twum-Barimah explained that NACOC’s presence was mandated by a court order authorising a coordinated inter-agency operation.

He stated;

It was an inter-agency collaboration. Several agencies were involved, including the Police Cybercrime Unit, the Cyber Security Authority, NACOC with our canine unit, and officers from the Criminal Investigations Department

He further disclosed that the operation was executed under judicial instruction. He added;

It was a joint exercise carried out on the basis of a court order. The court authorised us to search two residences in Swedru and one in Accra. We initially intended to effect the arrest on Monday, 8 December, but logistical challenges delayed the operation until Thursday, 11 December

