Sarkodie reveals the top three sporting events he wants to perform at

From the NBA Playoffs to the World Cup, Sarkodie shares his sporting inspirations with ESPN as he gears up for a historic, sold-out Rapperholic show at the Royal Albert Hall.

As part of preparations for the UK edition of his Rapperholic concert, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie made a guest appearance at ESPN’s studio, where he discussed his passion for sport alongside other topics connected to the sporting world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the lively exchange, the award-winning artiste responded to a series of sports-themed questions. When invited to name three major sporting events at which he would most like to perform, Sarkodie answered without hesitation:

Sarkodie

Any boxing event, the NBA Playoffs and most definitely the World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conversation then shifted to music. Asked to select three tracks from his own catalogue that he would listen to ahead of matchday, the rapper highlighted Brag from his Championship EP, Homicide featuring La Meme Gang, and the popular fan favourite, Original.

Sarkodie, widely referred to as the “Landlord” of Ghanaian music, also revealed his all-time favourite sporting icons. He named boxing legend Mike Tyson, undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather, and Olympic sprint icon Usain Bolt as the athletes he most admires.

sarkodie

The musician is scheduled to stage the UK edition of his flagship Rapperholic concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 6 March 2026. In a landmark achievement for Ghanaian and African hip-hop, Sarkodie sold out the historic venue before 17 January 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Royal Albert Hall, one of the world’s most revered performance spaces, boasts a seating capacity of over 5,000. On the night, it will be filled with fans eager to witness a historic moment for the Ghanaian star.

READ MORE: 7 Legendary Ghanaian Movie Producers Who Shaped the Industry

What began more than a decade ago as an annual Christmas concert at the Accra International Conference Centre has since transformed into an internationally recognised brand, expanding beyond Ghana’s borders into a global entertainment showcase.

A video of Sarkodie’s ESPN appearance is available below.

Sarkodie names Lamine Yamal as one of football’s most exciting players right now ✨ pic.twitter.com/DViUW28CPg — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) February 10, 2026

Advertisement