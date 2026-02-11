2 arrested over alleged gang rape of Osino SHS student during super zonal competition

Two students have been arrested in the Eastern Region following an alleged gang rape at the Super Zonal Sports Competition. The Ghana Education Service condemns the acts of violence and assures full support for investigations.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed the arrest of two students in connection with an alleged rape during the recently concluded Super Zonal Sports Competition in the Eastern Region.

According to GES, a third suspect, described as the alleged ringleader and a former student of Koforidua Senior High Technical School, remains at large.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 11 February, and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations, GES condemned the alleged sexual assault and other reported acts of violence, emphasising that such behaviour is unacceptable within the education system.

Rape is rape

“Management condemns these acts in the strongest terms and emphasises that such behaviour has no place within the Ghana Education Service,” the statement read.

The incident reportedly involved a female student from Osino Senior High School, who was allegedly raped in a bush some distance from the competition grounds. She received medical attention, has since been discharged, and is being provided with counselling and psychosocial support by GES officials and officers of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

In the same statement, GES also condemned other incidents of violence recorded during the event. According to the statement, a student of Koforidua Senior High Technical School was stabbed approximately 200 metres from the competition venue while out for lunch. The victim was treated and discharged from hospital, and one suspect linked to the stabbing has been taken into police custody to assist with investigations.

GES

GES underscored the importance of inter-school sports as a platform to nurture talent, promote discipline and foster teamwork among students. “It is therefore unacceptable for such events, or activities connected to them, to be associated with violence, sexual abuse, or any form of criminal conduct,” the statement said.

The authority has directed the Regional Director of Education to apply appropriate sanctions to the schools implicated in these incidents, in line with the GES Code of Conduct, as a deterrent against future misconduct.

GES has urged all stakeholders to remain calm and to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies as investigations continue.

