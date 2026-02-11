Sarkodie explains why he chooses to rap in Twi despite global success

Sarkodie says quality and emotion matter more than language, as he reflects on global collaborations and his decision to keep rapping in Twi.

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has opened up about his decision to rap predominantly in Twi, insisting that music transcends language barriers and resonates beyond words.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with The Voice, as part of preparations for the UK edition of his Rapperholic concert, the rapper reflected on sharing international stages with global stars such as T-Pain, Giggs, Idris Elba and Miguel. According to him, those cross-cultural experiences reaffirmed his long-held belief that music is a universal language.

READ MORE: Sarkodie reveals the top three sporting events he wants to perform at

“Music is the language,” Sarkodie said, noting that the phrase has long appeared in his social media biography. He explained that early in his career, he made a deliberate decision not to switch to English simply to appeal to international audiences.

He stated,

Advertisement

Advertisement

sarkodie

I wasn’t willing to rap in English because then there wouldn’t be any difference. I wanted to hear my native tongue on big radio stations outside Ghana , and I was able to do that

The rapper emphasised that the technical foundation of music goes beyond vocabulary. In his view, quality and delivery matter more than linguistic accessibility.

He explained;

Advertisement

Advertisement

The technical bit of music is that music is music. It just has to be very good

Sarkodie pointed out that audiences frequently connect with songs even when they do not understand the lyrics. He cited international artistes whose music he enjoys despite language barriers.

“Some of my favourite artistes ,I have no idea what they’re saying, but I still love the music,” he admitted. He added that even in Ghana, many listeners grew up enjoying American rappers such as Eminem and Busta Rhymes without fully grasping their lyrics.

Sarkodie in Sark collection

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Back home, we listened to Eminem and Busta Rhymes. Even though it was English, most people didn’t understand what they were saying. But it was very good,” he said. He made similar observations about Jamaican music, which often resonates globally despite its distinct patois.

For Sarkodie, the key lies in presentation and emotional connection rather than mere comprehension.

“If the music is very good, you’re definitely going to find the right ears for it,” he said. “You have to present it in a way that makes it pleasant for the listener. They have to feel it almost beyond what they’re hearing.”

He acknowledged that every artiste inevitably loses part of an audience due to language differences, but believes that emotional delivery bridges the gap.

“You’re going to lose something regardless. You just have to choose what you want to lose,” he noted. He compared his approach to that of American rapper J. Cole, whose deeply lyrical content may not resonate linguistically with listeners in rural Ghana. Similarly, Sarkodie’s Twi lyrics may not be fully understood in the United States or the United Kingdom, yet international audiences can still connect with the sound and energy.

He explained;

Ashantis will understand what I’m saying. America and the UK might not get the words, but they can feel the music

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Sarkodie, it is this philosophy that has enabled him to collaborate with global figures such as Idris Elba and Giggs, and to perform alongside international stars including Miguel and T-Pain.