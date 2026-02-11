Sarkodie explains why he chooses to rap in Twi despite global success
Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has opened up about his decision to rap predominantly in Twi, insisting that music transcends language barriers and resonates beyond words.
Speaking in an interview with The Voice, as part of preparations for the UK edition of his Rapperholic concert, the rapper reflected on sharing international stages with global stars such as T-Pain, Giggs, Idris Elba and Miguel. According to him, those cross-cultural experiences reaffirmed his long-held belief that music is a universal language.
“Music is the language,” Sarkodie said, noting that the phrase has long appeared in his social media biography. He explained that early in his career, he made a deliberate decision not to switch to English simply to appeal to international audiences.
He stated,
I wasn’t willing to rap in English because then there wouldn’t be any difference. I wanted to hear my native tongue on big radio stations outside Ghana , and I was able to do that
The rapper emphasised that the technical foundation of music goes beyond vocabulary. In his view, quality and delivery matter more than linguistic accessibility.
He explained;
The technical bit of music is that music is music. It just has to be very good
Sarkodie pointed out that audiences frequently connect with songs even when they do not understand the lyrics. He cited international artistes whose music he enjoys despite language barriers.
“Some of my favourite artistes ,I have no idea what they’re saying, but I still love the music,” he admitted. He added that even in Ghana, many listeners grew up enjoying American rappers such as Eminem and Busta Rhymes without fully grasping their lyrics.
“Back home, we listened to Eminem and Busta Rhymes. Even though it was English, most people didn’t understand what they were saying. But it was very good,” he said. He made similar observations about Jamaican music, which often resonates globally despite its distinct patois.
For Sarkodie, the key lies in presentation and emotional connection rather than mere comprehension.
“If the music is very good, you’re definitely going to find the right ears for it,” he said. “You have to present it in a way that makes it pleasant for the listener. They have to feel it almost beyond what they’re hearing.”
He acknowledged that every artiste inevitably loses part of an audience due to language differences, but believes that emotional delivery bridges the gap.
“You’re going to lose something regardless. You just have to choose what you want to lose,” he noted. He compared his approach to that of American rapper J. Cole, whose deeply lyrical content may not resonate linguistically with listeners in rural Ghana. Similarly, Sarkodie’s Twi lyrics may not be fully understood in the United States or the United Kingdom, yet international audiences can still connect with the sound and energy.
He explained;
Ashantis will understand what I’m saying. America and the UK might not get the words, but they can feel the music
According to Sarkodie, it is this philosophy that has enabled him to collaborate with global figures such as Idris Elba and Giggs, and to perform alongside international stars including Miguel and T-Pain.
He attributes those opportunities not to language, but to the quality and universality of his craft.