Is It Love or Just Valentine’s Vibes? How to Tell If Your Boo Is Truly Yours
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, love is in the air, and so are questions. Bouquets are being pre-ordered, dinner reservations secured, and Instagram captions drafted. But amid the romance and red roses, one important question lingers quietly in the background: is your boo actually your boo… or just your bae for now?
In today’s dating culture, labels can be confusing. “Boo”, “bae”, “my person”, they roll off the tongue easily. Yet the real difference is not in the nickname; it’s in the consistency, clarity and commitment behind it
.So how can you tell?, Here are a few ways to recognise the difference.
1. They Are Consistent — Not Seasonal
Anyone can turn on the charm in February. A true “boo” does not only show up on Valentine’s Day with chocolates and candlelight. They show up in March when you are stressed, in July when you are broke, and in October when life feels heavy.
If their affection is steady and not dependent on occasions, you may have something real. If they disappear after the Instagram-worthy moments, you might be dating a vibe, not a partner.
READ MORE: Dentaa releases step-by-step guide on how to apply for GRAMMY Recording Academy Membership
2. You’re Part of Their Real World
A genuine partner integrates you into their life. You have met their friends. You know their routines. You are not a secret, a side note, or someone they only see after 9 p.m.
If Valentine’s Day is the only time they publicly acknowledge you, it may be time to ask questions.
3. Difficult Conversations Happen
A real relationship is not just soft music and filtered selfies. It involves uncomfortable discussions , about boundaries, expectations, money, family, and the future.
If your “bae” avoids any conversation that requires depth or accountability, that is a sign the connection may not be built to last.
4. They Plan Beyond the Weekend
Does your partner speak about “next month” and “next year”, and include you in those plans? Or is everything spontaneous and short-term?
A true boo makes room for you in their future. A temporary bae lives in the present tense only.
5. You Feel Secure, Not Confused
Perhaps the biggest sign of all is emotional clarity. You should not constantly wonder where you stand. You should not need to decode mixed signals or stalk their social media for reassurance.
Love brings peace. Situationships bring anxiety.
Valentine’s Day can magnify feelings, both good and bad. Grand gestures are beautiful, but they should reflect what already exists, not mask what is missing.
If you feel valued on ordinary days, respected in private and celebrated in public, chances are your boo is truly your boo. But if the relationship feels uncertain outside of romantic holidays, it may be time for an honest conversation with yourself.
Because at the end of the day, love is not proven by a teddy bear in February, it is proven by effort in every season.
So before you say “my Valentine”, ask yourself: is this forever energy… or just February feelings?
This February 14th, whether you're celebrating your soulmate or enjoying a fun situationship, the most romantic thing you can do is be real.
Real about what you want. Real about what you're feeling. Real about whether the person across from you at that candlelit dinner is someone you're choosing or someone you're settling for.
Because at the end of the night, when the roses wilt and the chocolate's gone, you're left with the truth: Your boo is your boo when you'd still choose them in the ordinary, unglamorous, very un-Valentine's moments of actual life.
And if they're not? Well, there's always next year, and perhaps someone new to share it with.