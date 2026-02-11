Advertisement

Supreme Court orders AG to share Ghana-US deportee deal with democracy hub lawyers

Pulse Staff
Pulse Staff 14:34 - 11 February 2026
Dr Dominic Ayine
The Supreme Court orders the Attorney-General to release the Ghana-US deportee agreement to Democracy Hub lawyers, raising questions about parliamentary approval and the legal status of the MoU.
The Supreme Court has ordered the Attorney-General to provide the full agreement between the Government of Ghana and the United States on the acceptance of deported West African nationals to Democracy Hub, allowing lawyers for the pressure group to examine the documents.

Reacting on social media, Oliver Barker-Vormawor noted:

Supreme Court has just ordered the AG to disclose documents relating to the Agreement with the US GOV to deport West African Nationals. Democracy Hub lawyers to be allowed to inspect documents.

Barker-Vormawor
Barker-Vormawor
The apex court had previously given both parties a two-week window to submit written arguments on whether the document should be released for scrutiny. The decision follows questions about whether the reported deal constitutes a binding international arrangement that requires parliamentary oversight and public accountability.

Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai told the court that much of the dispute stemmed from press coverage rather than access to the treaty itself. The judges said this reinforced the need to review the original agreement.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court

The case was filed after President John Mahama confirmed Ghana’s involvement in a US-led initiative to receive deported West African migrants, a move that has generated public debate and legal examination.

A key point of contention is whether the arrangement, described by government officials as a Memorandum of Understanding rather than a formal treaty, constitutes an international commitment that must be approved by Parliament under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution.

