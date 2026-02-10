15 Football Players Who Returned to Coach the Clubs They Once Played For

Football, famously known as the beautiful game, is more than just a sport; it is a universal language that unites people across cultures, continents, and generations.

From dusty streets in small communities to the grandest stadiums packed with tens of thousands of passionate fans, football captures emotions in a way few activities can.

Its simplicity is part of its magic: a ball, open space, and human creativity are all that are needed to create moments of brilliance that live forever in memory.

What makes football truly beautiful is not only the goals or trophies but the stories behind them — resilience, teamwork, heartbreak, and triumph.

Legends are born from humble beginnings, young talents rise to inspire nations, and supporters form lifelong bonds through shared victories and defeats. The sport reflects life itself, teaching discipline, unity, and perseverance while offering an escape from everyday struggles.

Over decades, football has evolved into a global phenomenon, influencing culture, fashion, politics, and identity.

Yet despite its commercial growth and modern technology, its essence remains unchanged — a game driven by passion, creativity, and the unpredictable drama that keeps fans endlessly captivated.

Whether played on a village pitch or under the bright lights of a World Cup final, football continues to remind the world why it truly deserves the title of the beautiful game.

Here are 10 famous footballers who played for their clubs and later returned as head coaches or managers.

1. Zinedine Zidane - Real Madrid

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match against SSC Napoli February 15, 2017

Zinedine Zidane became a Real Madrid icon during his playing days, winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. After retiring, he returned to coach the club in 2016 and led them to an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles (2016–2018), cementing his place among football’s elite managers.

2. Pep Guardiola - Barcelona

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola captained Barcelona during one of its most successful eras as a player. In 2008, he returned as head coach and revolutionised football with his tiki-taka style, winning multiple La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies while promoting a philosophy that still defines the club.

3. Carlo Ancelotti - AC Milan

Bayern Munich's Carlo Ancelotti looks on prior to the Bundesliga match against Hertha Berlin in eastern Germany, on February 18, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti was a key midfielder for AC Milan in the late 1980s. Years later, he returned as manager and led the club to Champions League triumphs in 2003 and 2007, reinforcing Milan’s status as a European powerhouse.

4. Diego Simeone - Atlético Madrid

Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone played as a midfielder for Atlético Madrid and later returned as head coach in 2011. Under his leadership, Atlético became one of Europe’s toughest teams, winning La Liga and reaching multiple Champions League finals.

5. Xavi Hernández – Barcelona

Xavi

Barcelona legend Xavi returned as head coach in 2021 after a glittering playing career. He worked to rebuild the club during a difficult financial and competitive period and helped restore the team’s traditional playing identity.

6. Ole Gunnar Solskjær – Manchester United

Never let me go: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates victory at Newcastle on Wednesday

A fan favourite during his playing career at Manchester United, Solskjær returned first as caretaker manager in 2018 before becoming permanent head coach. He guided the team through a rebuilding phase and achieved a strong Premier League finish and European final appearance.

7. Mikel Arteta – Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update on Bukayo Saka’s injury scare

Arteta captained Arsenal before transitioning into coaching. He returned in 2019 as manager and has overseen a major rebuild, leading the club back into title contention while promoting young talent and a modern tactical structure.

8. Frank Lampard – Chelsea

Frank James Lampard

One of Chelsea’s greatest players, Frank Lampard, returned as head coach in 2019. During his first spell, he promoted academy players and secured Champions League qualification despite financial restrictions.

9. Steven Gerrard – Rangers

Steven Gerrard has joined Liverpool as an academy coach

After an iconic playing career at Liverpool, Gerrard became manager of Rangers in 2018. Although not managing a former playing club, he later coached Aston Villa — another historic English club — but his example shows how legendary players often transition into management roles with strong cultural understanding.

10. Antonio Conte – Juventus

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte told his team to "stay humble" after they returned to the top of the Premier League

Antonio Conte captained Juventus during his playing days before returning as manager in 2011. He led the club to three consecutive Serie A titles, beginning one of the most dominant eras in Italian football history.

11. Kenny Dalglish – Liverpool

Kenny Dalglish is encouraged by Scotland’s talent pool (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish enjoyed enormous success as a player before returning to manage the club after retirement (and later again in 2011). As manager, he won major trophies, including league titles and domestic cups, further strengthening his legendary status at Anfield.

12. Johan Cruyff – Barcelona

___4922017___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4922017___2016___4___15___14___pele-johan-cruyff-cropped_1em7iu1bqcik1mnebwhwvl5ll

Johan Cruyff was a brilliant Barcelona player in the 1970s before returning as head coach in 1988. He transformed the club’s philosophy, creating the famous “Dream Team” that won the club’s first European Cup in 1992 and laid the foundation for Barcelona’s modern playing style.

13. Ronald Koeman – Barcelona

Ronald Koeman

Dutch defender Ronald Koeman scored one of Barcelona’s most iconic goals as a player—the winner in the 1992 European Cup final. He later returned as head coach in 2020 during a challenging rebuilding period for the club.

14. Andrea Pirlo – Juventus

Andrea Pirlo

Italian legend Andrea Pirlo played for Juventus before retiring and surprisingly returning as head coach in 2020. Despite limited managerial experience, he led the team to Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana triumphs during his single season in charge.

15. Diego Maradona – Gimnasia La Plata

Judge accused of behaving like an ‘actress’ in ongoing Diego Maradona death trial