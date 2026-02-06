GFA names 5 top-notch technical men to help Otto Addo at 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in collaboration with key football stakeholders, has announced a major reinforcement of the Black Stars’ technical bench with the appointment of five seasoned professionals ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move is designed to strengthen the national team’s technical capacity and enhance its competitiveness as Ghana prepares for the global tournament set to take place in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Leading the new additions is experienced French tactician Alain Ravera, who has been appointed assistant coach. Ravera arrives with a wealth of international experience, having previously worked with the Guinea national team and French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. His expertise is expected to provide strong tactical support to Head Coach Otto Addo.

Joining him in the assistant coaching role is Kim Lars Björkegren, the current head coach of the Black Queens. The Swedish trainer guided Ghana’s women’s national team to a bronze medal at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and successfully secured qualification for the 2026 WAFCON, which he will continue to oversee alongside his new responsibilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To further strengthen match preparation, scouting, and performance analysis, the GFA has appointed Spanish football professional José Daniel Martínez Alfonso.

Currently serving as an assistant coach and video analyst with Major League Soccer club Atlanta FC, Martínez Alfonso is expected to bring modern analytical expertise and strategic insights to the Black Stars’ setup.

The medical unit has also received a boost with the return of Carlos Lozano Romero as team physiotherapist. Romero previously worked with the Black Stars during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and his reappointment ensures continuity, familiarity with the team’s structure, and a proven level of professionalism within the squad.

Completing the new technical team is British-born Ghanaian performance expert Dwayne Peasah Paa Kwesi, who takes on the role of performance coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His responsibilities will include physical conditioning, player optimisation, and enhancing overall performance levels throughout the World Cup campaign.

These appointments are specifically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and align with the GFA’s long-standing tradition of expanding the Black Stars’ technical staff whenever Ghana qualifies for major international tournaments. T