Ayew and Issahaku's Leicester City handed 6-point deduction - Full details behind the decision

Leicester City have been handed a six-point deduction after being found guilty of breaching football’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), a punishment that has pushed the club down to 20th place in the Championship and dangerously close to the relegation zone.

The English Football League (EFL) confirmed that the sanction takes immediate effect, leaving the Foxes just above the drop zone on goal difference.

The decision follows a ruling by an independent disciplinary commission, which concluded that Leicester violated financial regulations during the three-year reporting period ending in the 2023/24 season.

In an official statement, the EFL explained that after reviewing the commission’s findings, its board approved the implementation of a six-point deduction, significantly worsening Leicester’s league position.

Financial Breaches Explained

The investigation ongoing since May determined that Leicester exceeded permitted financial losses under PSR regulations.

Over a rolling three-year period, the club recorded losses exceeding £200 million, far above the £81 million limit allowed under league rules.

Following Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League in 2024, jurisdiction over the case transferred from the EFL to the Premier League.

An arbitration ruling in March 2025 confirmed the Premier League’s authority, leading to a formal referral to an independent commission later that year.

During a week-long hearing in November 2025, Leicester challenged the applicability of the rules and questioned the commission’s authority to impose sanctions, but all legal arguments were rejected.

The panel ruled that the club exceeded PSR limits by £20.8 million and also breached league regulations by failing to submit annual financial accounts within the required deadline.

Although the commission acknowledged Leicester’s improving financial situation as a mitigating factor, it still recommended a points deduction, which the EFL subsequently ratified.

Appeal Possible As Club Faces On-Field Struggles

Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku | Photo via Leicester City

Leicester are considering an appeal against the ruling, but the immediate penalty leaves them under intense pressure both financially and competitively.

The club’s difficulties extend beyond the boardroom. They are currently without a manager after dismissing Marti Cifuentes in January following a poor run of results that saw them lose 11 of 29 matches under his leadership.

Recent form has also been inconsistent, with three defeats in their last five games, including a 2-0 loss to Charlton Athletic in their most recent fixture.