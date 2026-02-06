Disaster for Real Madrid as Rodrygo faces UCL ban after red card in thrilling loss to Benfica

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has been handed a two-match suspension in the Champions League for abusive language, ruling him out of the upcoming knockout phase fixtures.

The Brazil international was sent off in the closing moments of Los Blancos’ 4–2 defeat to Benfica in the league phase finale after a confrontation with referee Davide Massa.

Initially shown a yellow card, Rodrygo was quickly dismissed for continued dissent.

Following the incident, the forward issued an apology, admitting he had “got carried away” and expressed willingness to accept the consequences.

However, he may not have anticipated a two-match ban, which will see him miss both legs of Real Madrid’s knockout playoff tie against José Mourinho’s side.

The suspension adds to Real Madrid’s mounting absences, with several other key players set to miss the crucial clashes on February 17 and February 25.

Rodrygo’s absence is a significant blow. The 25-year-old ended 2025 in outstanding form and has been Real Madrid’s most potent option off the bench when Franco Mastantuono starts on the right wing.

Adding to the challenge, Raúl Asencio will also miss the fixtures after being sent off in Real Madrid’s final league-phase match.

The centre-back has been a consistent presence under Álvaro Arbeloa, even playing through a tibia injury in recent weeks.

Furthermore, Jude Bellingham will be unavailable due to a hamstring injury sustained over the weekend.