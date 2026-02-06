IShowSpeed’s visit triggered 20 million searches for Ghana and shea butter - President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has credited popular streamer IShowSpeed with boosting global awareness of Ghana and its shea butter industry, following a reported surge in online searches after the influencer’s visit.

Speaking at the Ghana–Zambia Business Forum, President Mahama highlighted the unexpected economic benefit of the American YouTuber’s recent visit to Ghana, particularly the attention it brought to the country’s rich cultural products.

The President told delegates,

IShowSpeed did more advertising for us than we could have done ourselves — after he left, I was told there were about 20 million internet searches about Ghana and shea butter

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., embarked on his “Speed Does Africa” tour, livestreaming his experiences across the continent to millions of followers. His stop in Ghana included a visit to a shea butter museum in Accra, where his encounter with the traditional product drew widespread attention online.

The livestream of his shea butter experience quickly went viral, introducing the centuries-old West African commodity to audiences who may never have previously searched for or engaged with it. Analysts say this kind of organic exposure on social media can be invaluable for niche industries seeking broader markets.

President Mahama used the moment to underscore the potential for cultural tourism and commodity marketing in Africa. He suggested that such organic publicity , generated by influencers with vast global reach, could complement traditional government promotional efforts.

Observers have noted that Ghana’s shea butter sector, long a source of livelihood for rural women and local processors, has struggled to break into premium international markets despite its high quality. The recent spike in curiosity online, as referenced by Mahama, could signal new opportunities for export growth and value-added branding.

The President’s comments came amid broader discussions on strengthening bilateral trade ties between Ghana and Zambia, but his remarks about the “IShowSpeed effect” drew laughter and applause as business leaders acknowledged the power of digital influence in shaping global perceptions.

Analysts say the event highlights a shift in how countries might consider leveraging unexpected ambassadors of culture and commerce to drive interest in domestic products.