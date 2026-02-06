Advertisement

IShowSpeed’s visit triggered 20 million searches for Ghana and shea butter - President Mahama

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:30 - 06 February 2026
President John Dramani Mahama has credited popular streamer IShowSpeed with boosting global awareness of Ghana and its shea butter industry, following a reported surge in online searches after the influencer’s visit.
Advertisement

Global internet personality IShowSpeed has been credited with boosting international awareness of Ghana’s shea butter industry, President John Dramani Mahama has said.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Ghana–Zambia Business Forum, President Mahama highlighted the unexpected economic benefit of the American YouTuber’s recent visit to Ghana, particularly the attention it brought to the country’s rich cultural products.

The President told delegates,

MUST READ: Ex-convict tag will not change Agradaa’s calling as a minister of God - Lawyer

Ishowspeed
Advertisement

IShowSpeed did more advertising for us than we could have done ourselves — after he left, I was told there were about 20 million internet searches about Ghana and shea butter

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., embarked on his “Speed Does Africa” tour, livestreaming his experiences across the continent to millions of followers. His stop in Ghana included a visit to a shea butter museum in Accra, where his encounter with the traditional product drew widespread attention online.

READ MORE: Throwback video of Nigel Gaisie’s Agradaa prophecy resurfaces after sentence cut (VIDEO)

The livestream of his shea butter experience quickly went viral, introducing the centuries-old West African commodity to audiences who may never have previously searched for or engaged with it. Analysts say this kind of organic exposure on social media can be invaluable for niche industries seeking broader markets.

Advertisement

President Mahama used the moment to underscore the potential for cultural tourism and commodity marketing in Africa. He suggested that such organic publicity , generated by influencers with vast global reach, could complement traditional government promotional efforts.

READ MORE: 'I’m the happiest person in the world' - Nana Agradaa’s husband reacts to jail term reduction

Observers have noted that Ghana’s shea butter sector, long a source of livelihood for rural women and local processors, has struggled to break into premium international markets despite its high quality. The recent spike in curiosity online, as referenced by Mahama, could signal new opportunities for export growth and value-added branding.

President John Dramani Mahama

The President’s comments came amid broader discussions on strengthening bilateral trade ties between Ghana and Zambia, but his remarks about the “IShowSpeed effect” drew laughter and applause as business leaders acknowledged the power of digital influence in shaping global perceptions.

Advertisement

READ MORE: BREAKING: Nana Agradaa’s 15-year jail term reduced to 12 months

Analysts say the event highlights a shift in how countries might consider leveraging unexpected ambassadors of culture and commerce to drive interest in domestic products.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (2 to 6 February)
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (2 to 6 February)
Top 10 Most Valuable Currencies in the World: 2026 Rankings
News
06.02.2026
Top 10 Most Valuable Currencies in the World: 2026 Rankings
GFA names 5 top-notch technical men to help Otto Addo at 2026 FIFA World Cup
Sports
06.02.2026
GFA names 5 top-notch technical men to help Otto Addo at 2026 FIFA World Cup
10 Best Biopics Of All Time
Entertainment
06.02.2026
10 Best Biopics Of All Time
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (2 to 6 February)
News
06.02.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (2 to 6 February)
Inside Messi’s famous shirt-holding moment – what you may not know about the celebration
Sports
06.02.2026
Inside Messi’s famous shirt-holding moment – what you may not know about the celebration