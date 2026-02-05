'I’m the happiest person in the world' - Nana Agradaa’s husband reacts to jail term reduction

Angel Asiamah celebrates the reduction of Nana Agradaa’s prison sentence, declaring his happiness and unveiling a “Pray Everyday” shirt following the court’s decision to cut her jail term to 12 months.

Angel Asiamah, the husband of controversial evangelist Nana Agradaa, has expressed overwhelming joy following the reduction of his wife’s prison sentence by the Amasaman High Court.

Speaking after the court ruled that Nana Agradaa’s original 15-year sentence was harsh and excessive, Asiamah declared that the decision had brought immense relief to him and his family. The court upheld her conviction but reduced the custodial term to 12 calendar months, effective from the date of her conviction on 3 July 2025.

Reacting emotionally to the ruling, Asiamah proclaimed,

I am the happiest person in the world!

His celebration drew attention when he revealed an undershirt bearing the words “Pray Everyday”, which he said symbolised his faith and persistence throughout the legal ordeal.

According to him, the reduction of the sentence reaffirmed his belief in prayer and divine intervention, adding that he had remained hopeful despite months of uncertainty surrounding the case.

Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess who later became an evangelist, was convicted on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence. The case stemmed from a 2022 televised broadcast in which she claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money, persuading several individuals to part with large sums in expectation of miraculous financial returns.

While the court maintained that her offences warranted punishment, it concluded that the severity of the original sentence was disproportionate, leading to the substantial reduction.

As Nana Agradaa continues to serve the revised sentence, her husband’s reaction has added a human dimension to a case that has generated intense public debate, highlighting the emotional toll the legal process has taken on her family.

