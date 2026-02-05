Advertisement

'I have no problem with the change' – Stonebwoy on KIA renaming

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:26 - 05 February 2026
Stonebwoy
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has weighed in on the debate over the proposed renaming of Kotoka International Airport, urging government to ensure the decision reflects national upliftment and historical balance.
Public discussion has intensified following reports that the government is considering renaming Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport. Since the Majority in Parliament confirmed the proposal, opinions have poured in from across the country, turning the issue into a subject of nationwide debate.

Joining the conversation is award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, who has shared a measured and conditional view on the matter. Writing on X on 4 February 2026, the musician said he would not oppose the change outright, provided it delivers clear benefits to the nation.

“I believe the reasons are clear and politically sound. They appear very nationalistic,” he wrote.

Stonebwoy
However, if the change does not bring any form of upliftment, then I would not support it. But if it promotes progress and projects a positive image of the country, then I am in favour.

Stonebwoy stressed that any decision to rename such a significant national landmark should be backed by strong justification. In his view, historical context must also be considered, noting that the airport’s current name may reflect contributions made by the individual it honours.

He explained;

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy
I do not want to go too deeply into it because I do not believe any human being is entirely evil throughout their life. There must have been some positive aspects

The fact that the airport was named after him suggests there were reasons for that choice. So, if the name is to be changed, it should be done for another equally good reason

As discussions continue, Stonebwoy’s comments reflect a broader call for balance, historical awareness, and national interest as Ghanaians weigh the implications of renaming one of the country’s most prominent landmarks.

