Advertisement

Free fuel frenzy looms in North Tongu as Ablakwa rolls out support for commercial drivers

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:26 - 05 February 2026
Free Fuel Frenzy Hits North Tongu: Ablakwa rolls out support for drivers in ‘Free Fuel Friday’ initiative
Advertisement

Commercial drivers and transport operators within the North Tongu Constituency are expected to benefit from a free fuel distribution exercise scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026, under a community support initiative known as “Free Fuel Friday”.

Advertisement

The programme, publicised via a flyer bearing the name of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is aimed at easing the financial burden on key transport stakeholders.

Beneficiaries include trotro and taxi drivers, KIA truck operators, okada riders, and boat operators across the constituency.

MUST READ: Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: Goals, Records, Net Worth and Life Beyond Football

According to details outlined on the flyer, the fuel distribution will occur simultaneously at designated filling stations between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Advertisement

In the Battor-Mepe enclave, drivers can access the initiative at Star Oil in Battor and Alinco in Aveyime. Meanwhile, operators within the Dorfor, Volo, Fodzoku, and Torgorme areas are expected to receive support at Life Energy in Juapong and Alinco in Juapong.

Organisers indicate that the initiative seeks to cushion transport operators against rising operational expenses while enabling residents to benefit from what they describe as “Mahama’s economic recovery and significant price reductions.”

READ ALSO: Top 20 Best Football Coaches of All Time

The programme is reportedly sponsored by the North Tongu MP in collaboration with associates and is being promoted on social media under the hashtags #TogbeWorgbedziCares and #NorthTonguRising.

Transport operators and residents have been encouraged to arrive early at the designated stations due to the limited-time nature of the exercise.

Advertisement

Public Reactions

READ MORE: African Athletes Who Will Be Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics

The announcement has generated notable engagement online, with several supporters expressing enthusiasm. One commenter wrote, “When the economy is progressing, citizens also benefit. Congratulations, Hon. Okudzeto.”

Another user jokingly remarked about travelling to Volo to take advantage of the initiative, while a separate commenter indicated plans to travel from Accra to Juapong early Friday morning to participate in the fuel distribution.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah
News
05.02.2026
Ofosu Nkansah denies arrest, insists he voluntarily reported to NIB
Throwback video of Nigel Gaisie’s Agradaa prophecy resurfaces after sentence cut (VIDEO)
Entertainment
05.02.2026
Throwback video of Nigel Gaisie’s Agradaa prophecy resurfaces after sentence cut (VIDEO)
How to Stay Safe from Infections When You Visit Barbering Shops
Lifestyle
05.02.2026
How to Stay Safe from Infections When You Visit Barbering Shops
Champions League: Teams that could make it from Play-Offs to the Round of 16
Sports
05.02.2026
Champions League: Teams that could make it from Play-Offs to the Round of 16
Hammer and 5 legendary Ghanaian music producers who changed the industry
Entertainment
05.02.2026
Hammer and 5 legendary Ghanaian music producers who changed the industry
Top 10 Countries with the Highest Average IQ Scores in the World: 2026 Rankings
News
05.02.2026
Top 10 Countries with the Highest Average IQ Scores in the World: 2026 Rankings