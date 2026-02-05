Free fuel frenzy looms in North Tongu as Ablakwa rolls out support for commercial drivers

Commercial drivers and transport operators within the North Tongu Constituency are expected to benefit from a free fuel distribution exercise scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026, under a community support initiative known as “Free Fuel Friday”.

The programme, publicised via a flyer bearing the name of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is aimed at easing the financial burden on key transport stakeholders.

Beneficiaries include trotro and taxi drivers, KIA truck operators, okada riders, and boat operators across the constituency.

According to details outlined on the flyer, the fuel distribution will occur simultaneously at designated filling stations between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

In the Battor-Mepe enclave, drivers can access the initiative at Star Oil in Battor and Alinco in Aveyime. Meanwhile, operators within the Dorfor, Volo, Fodzoku, and Torgorme areas are expected to receive support at Life Energy in Juapong and Alinco in Juapong.

Organisers indicate that the initiative seeks to cushion transport operators against rising operational expenses while enabling residents to benefit from what they describe as “Mahama’s economic recovery and significant price reductions.”

The programme is reportedly sponsored by the North Tongu MP in collaboration with associates and is being promoted on social media under the hashtags #TogbeWorgbedziCares and #NorthTonguRising.

Transport operators and residents have been encouraged to arrive early at the designated stations due to the limited-time nature of the exercise.

Public Reactions

The announcement has generated notable engagement online, with several supporters expressing enthusiasm. One commenter wrote, “When the economy is progressing, citizens also benefit. Congratulations, Hon. Okudzeto.”

Another user jokingly remarked about travelling to Volo to take advantage of the initiative, while a separate commenter indicated plans to travel from Accra to Juapong early Friday morning to participate in the fuel distribution.

