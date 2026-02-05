'I’m a Girl, Not Trans' - Olympics Champion Khelif hits back at Trump, vows sex test for medal

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has stated she is willing to undergo sex eligibility testing if required to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, while strongly rejecting claims by former US President Donald Trump that she is a “male boxer”.

According to reports by the Daily Mail, the Algerian fighter made the remarks as she addressed ongoing controversy surrounding her participation in women’s boxing.

The 26-year-old gained global recognition after securing gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, although her triumph sparked widespread debate following allegations that she had previously failed a gender eligibility assessment.

In 2025, the governing body World Boxing introduced mandatory sex screening for athletes, initially referencing Khelif in its announcement — a move for which the organisation later issued an apology.

Khelif has not competed since the policy was implemented and has taken legal action at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking clearance to compete without undergoing the tests.

While maintaining that she “will not surrender” in her legal challenge, she acknowledged in an interview with CNN that she is prepared to comply with testing requirements if necessary to secure Olympic participation.

“Of course, I would accept doing anything I’m required to do to participate in competitions,” she said, stressing that athlete protection policies should not harm other women.

The controversy intensified after Trump publicly described Khelif as a “male boxer” and claimed she had transitioned before winning Olympic gold — statements widely criticised as inaccurate.

Khelif has consistently denied being transgender, explaining that she was born female but is believed to carry the SRY gene, which is linked to male sex chromosomes.

Speaking to French outlet L’Equipe, she said the political discourse surrounding her identity was beyond her control but reaffirmed her respect for public figures while defending her truth.

“I’m not trans; I’m a girl,” she stated, noting she has lived her entire life as female.

The issue comes amid ongoing debates within the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about eligibility rules for transgender athletes and competitors with differences of sexual development (DSD).

While individual sports currently determine eligibility based on testosterone thresholds, discussions under new IOC leadership may lead to broader policy changes ahead of the Los Angeles Games.

Despite the controversy and intense public scrutiny—which reportedly led her mother to suggest she retire from boxing—Khelif remains focused on defending her Olympic title.