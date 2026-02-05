BREAKING: Nana Agradaa’s 15-year jail term reduced to 12 months

Nana Agradaa may be returning home sooner than expected, as the Amasaman High Court has drastically revised the prison sentence of the self-styled evangelist.

The Amasaman High Court has significantly reduced the prison term handed down to controversial evangelist Nana Agradaa, ruling that her original sentence was unduly severe.

In a judgement delivered after reviewing the case, the court upheld her conviction but revised the punishment, cutting the custodial sentence from 15 years with hard labour to 12 calendar months. The court exercised its discretionary powers, concluding that while punishment was justified, the original sentence was disproportionate to the circumstances of the offence.

The amended sentence is to take effect from 3 July 2025, the date on which Nana Agradaa was convicted, meaning she will serve a total of one year in prison.

Judges noted that although the offences were serious and warranted custodial punishment, the length and conditions of the initial sentence went beyond what was reasonable in law. This assessment formed the basis for the downward adjustment.

Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess who later rebranded herself as a Christian evangelist, was convicted earlier this year on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence. The charges stemmed from a televised broadcast aired in 2022, during which she claimed to possess supernatural abilities to multiply money.

Prosecutors told the court that several individuals were persuaded to hand over substantial sums of money after being promised miraculous financial returns. Those promises, however, were never fulfilled, leading to her arrest, prosecution, and eventual conviction.

