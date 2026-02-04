Prophet ElBernard and 5 Ghanaian pastors exposed in ‘fake prophecies’ scandals

A growing number of Ghanaian pastors have faced backlash over unfulfilled prophecies, sparking nationwide conversations about spiritual accountability and the impact of prophetic declarations on society.

In recent years, Ghana’s religious space has increasingly come under public scrutiny as a number of high-profile pastors and self-styled prophets have found themselves at the centre of controversy over failed or disputed prophecies. These incidents have reignited national conversations about spiritual accountability, ethical leadership, and the growing influence of prophetic declarations on politics and public life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the latest figures to attract attention is Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, the General Overseer of Spirit Life Revival Ministries. The cleric publicly admitted that his prediction concerning the outcome of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries did not come to pass. Ahead of the polls, he had confidently declared that former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, would emerge victorious. Instead, former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the contest decisively.

Addressing his congregation during a church service on 1 February 2026, Prophet Elbernard acknowledged the controversy while reaffirming his commitment to his calling, even as he announced a temporary pause from preaching.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I cannot control how you respond or react, but I want you to understand that I am still here. I am not asking anyone to stay, neither am I asking anyone to leave. But I will be back

He told worshippers, stressing humility and personal responsibility.

READ MORE: Sonnie Badu defends Prophet ElBernard after failed political prophecy

The prophet also referred congregants to his book, School of Prophecy, drawing particular attention to Chapter 16, titled When a Prophet Misses It. According to him, the chapter outlines the importance of accountability when a prophetic declaration fails. He added;

At times like this, I do not seek encouragement from church members; I seek accountability,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prophet Elbernard later issued a public apology on social media, accepting full responsibility for the failed prophecy. He wrote;

That word did not come to pass. I missed it. I was wrong. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness. Because I spoke publicly with prophetic authority, many trusted my words and were affected emotionally, spiritually and politically. I take full responsibility and blame no one

His case is far from isolated. Several other Ghanaian religious figures have also been criticised over unfulfilled or controversial prophecies, many of which have sparked outrage, ridicule, and intense public debate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1.Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie is well known for bold predictions involving politics and global events. One of his most debated prophecies was his claim that a woman named “Harris” would become President of the United States following the 2024 elections. Many interpreted this as a reference to then Vice-President Kamala Harris. The prediction failed to materialise after Donald Trump won the election, leading to widespread backlash and accusations of false prophecy. While Gaisie acknowledged that prophets can err, he maintained that his revelation had been misunderstood, a stance that further divided public opinion.

2. Bishop Daniel Obinim

Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder of the International God’s Way Church, has also faced criticism for alarming prophetic declarations. Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, he warned of instability in Ghana and foretold the deaths of prominent individuals. “Ghana is not stable at all. Do not believe anyone who says the country is at peace. God revealed to me that some big men will die, just as we lost several last year,” he said. Although he claimed to be praying over the revelation, the statement generated fear and public concern.

READ ALSO: Showboy arrested following earlier resistance to police arrest

Bishop Daniel Obinim, owner of Obinim TV station

3. Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, is known for politically charged prophecies. One of his most controversial declarations involved former President John Dramani Mahama. “In a vision, I saw some members of the NDC plotting against Mahama. They shot him with an arrow and I heard that Mahama had died, though it could be averted through prayer,” he claimed. In 2019, Bempah also prophesied the death of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, sparking nationwide outrage and accusations of religious intolerance. He later described the prophecy as a warning rather than a prediction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President John Mahama and Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah

4.Prophet Badu Kobi

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi attracted ridicule after predicting confidently that the Black Stars would progress from the group stages, insisting that victory was assured even if Ghana conceded first. He also cautioned fans against betting, claiming divine backing for the team.

Despite the prophecy, Ghana exited the tournament after winning just one of their three group matches, losing 2–0 to Uruguay in their final game after earlier defeats to Portugal and a win over South Korea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The failed prediction added to a list of inaccurate football prophecies by the cleric. In 2021, he wrongly foretold Brazil’s victory over Argentina in the Copa América final, while in the Euro 2020 final he also predicted an England triumph over Italy. Both outcomes proved incorrect, with Argentina and Italy emerging as champions.

Prophet Badu Kobi

5.Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran

Perhaps one of the most unusual claims came from Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran, who alleged that he had commanded supernatural forces to vote for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections. He insisted that even if humans failed to vote, “demons, trees, fish and birds” would ensure victory. He later predicted the death of Kennedy Agyapong, using symbolic language that drew widespread condemnation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recurring nature of these controversies has intensified public debate in Ghana. While some argue that prophets are human and capable of error, others believe that repeated failed prophecies point to manipulation, self-promotion, or spiritual irresponsibility. These concerns have prompted discussions at both civil and governmental levels, including proposals to regulate so-called “doom prophecies” to prevent public fear and unrest.