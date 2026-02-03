Papa Shee announces plans for Late Daddy Lumba's second funeral

Former musician and evangelist Papa Shee has confirmed that members of Daddy Lumba’s family are planning a second funeral ceremony to honour the late highlife icon, months after his official burial in Kumasi.

Months after the burial of highlife icon Daddy Lumba, fresh controversy has emerged following an announcement by evangelist Papa Shee, a former musician and one-time protégé of the late singer. Papa Shee has revealed plans for what he described as a second funeral ceremony, intended to honour Daddy Lumba’s legacy more fully.

Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, widely known as Daddy Lumba, died on 26 July 2025 at the age of 60. He left behind two wives: Akosua Serwaa, whom he married traditionally in 1991 and later under German civil law in 2004, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly called Odo Broni. His official funeral service took place on Saturday, 13 December 2025, at Heroes Park near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

In the weeks following his death, a bitter legal dispute arose between the two widows over marital recognition and inheritance. Akosua Serwaa filed a case at the Kumasi High Court, seeking to be declared Daddy Lumba’s sole lawful spouse. She argued that their marriage under German civil law prohibited him from contracting another marriage.

However, in a ruling delivered on 29 November 2025, the High Court rejected her claim. Presiding judge Justice Dorinda Smith ruled that Serwaa had failed to provide sufficient proof that her marriage under German law was valid and exclusive. The court instead recognised both women as legitimate spouses, noting that Odo Broni successfully established her customary marriage to the musician.

The court further directed that both women be acknowledged as widows and permitted to perform the appropriate widowhood rites. Dissatisfied with the ruling, Akosua Serwaa has since lodged an appeal at Ghana’s Court of Appeal. She also boycotted the funeral held in Kumasi, although the three children she shared with Daddy Lumba were present. Some close family members were also notably absent.

Speaking on Smart Ghana TV on Monday, 2 February 2026, Papa Shee confirmed that members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family, who remain unhappy with how events unfolded, are organising an additional ceremony in his honour.

According to him, the event , titled “The Celebration of the Life of Daddy Lumba”, is expected to take place later in the year, with an official date to be announced on either 28 or 29 March 2026.

Papa Shee, who currently serves as a spokesperson for Akosua Serwaa, explained that the decision was reached after a family meeting. He suggested that the planned ceremony is intended to provide what organisers believe will be a more fitting tribute to the late musician’s life and contribution to Ghanaian music.

Footage of Papa Shee’s announcement has since circulated widely on social media, reigniting public debate over the late singer’s family affairs and the legacy he left behind.