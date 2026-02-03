Who Will Join Dr Bawumia in 2028? NAPO, Bryan, Ken or a Dark Horse?

Explore the top contenders for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate for Ghana’s 2028 elections. Will it be NAPO, Bryan Acheampong, Kennedy Agyapong, or another candidate? Analyse the strategic implications for the NPP.

The dust has barely settled on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries held on January 31, 2026, and speculation has already turned to the next critical question: who will Dr Mahamudu Bawumia choose as his running mate for the 2028 general elections?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having secured the party’s flagbearership with 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total, Bawumia now faces a decision that could shape both his campaign and the NPP’s trajectory. Three (3) names dominate the conversation: Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), Bryan Acheampong, and Kennedy Agyapong. Each represents a distinct strategic direction and has sparked intense debate within party circles.

NAPO: The Continuity Argument

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka NAPO

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has one undeniable advantage: experience. He was Bawumia’s running mate in the 2024 election cycle, bringing continuity and a tested working relationship. The 2024 general election figures, however, present a challenge. The Bawumia-NAPO ticket secured approximately 41.6% of the national vote against John Mahama’s 56.6%, a significant defeat that cost the NPP power. Proponents argue that the loss was due to broader economic challenges and anti-incumbency sentiment, rather than the ticket itself. Supporters highlight the value of the existing chemistry between Bawumia and NAPO. Having campaigned together and navigated a national election, the two have an understanding that a new running mate would require time to develop. At a moment when the party needs cohesion and focus, continuity could be an advantage. Critics, however, caution that the 2024 results reflect the ticket’s limitations. Repeating the combination may signal reluctance to acknowledge past missteps or adapt strategies for 2028.

Bryan Acheampong: Riding the Primary Wave

Dr. Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong’s profile has risen sharply following the NPP primaries, where he secured 36,303 votes (18.53%), exceeding expectations. Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah noted that Bryan “has become a force to be reckoned with in the NPP,” suggesting that “he cannot be left out of discussions at the negotiation table.” His strong third-place showing demonstrated significant grassroots appeal across various constituencies and revealed an organizational capacity that surprised many party veterans. Bryan’s primary performance demonstrated notable grassroots support and organisational capability. His supporters argue that his energy and ability to connect with the party base could inject new vitality into the NPP’s 2028 campaign, offering generational renewal and fresh ideas. The challenge lies in his national visibility. While Bryan has shown strength within party ranks, questions remain about whether his appeal can extend beyond the NPP to a broader electorate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kennedy Agyapong: The Unity Option

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, who finished second in the primaries with 46,554 votes (23.76%), commands a significant and loyal following. His selection could signal reconciliation and unity within the party. The 2026 primary figures show a decline from his 37.4% in the 2023 NPP primaries, likely due to Bryan Acheampong’s rise. Nevertheless, nearly a quarter of party delegates backed him, a bloc that cannot be ignored. Bringing Ken onto the ticket could help heal divisions created during the primaries and consolidate support from various factions. However, his controversial remarks, including calling Bawumia a “liar” during the campaign, may complicate his role in the party’s broader messaging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weighing the Options

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Each potential running mate offers distinct advantages: NAPO: Proven working chemistry with Bawumia, but associated with a losing ticket.

Bryan: Grassroots momentum and generational renewal, but limited national profile.

Ken: Party unifier with a strong following, but potentially polarising due to past controversies. Bawumia’s choice will reveal his strategic priorities. Does he value continuity despite past losses, fresh energy and grassroots appeal, or healing internal divisions? Or will he opt for another, unexpected candidate?

Conclusion

The NPP stands at a crossroads. After a competitive primary and a period in opposition following 41.6% of the national vote, the party must chart a path back to power. The running mate decision is the first major step, setting the tone for the campaign and signalling the party’s priorities.

For now, speculation continues. Will it be NAPO, with his experience? Bryan, with his momentum and new energy? Ken, with his unifying potential? Or another candidate entirely?