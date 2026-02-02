Advertisement

‘Loyalty to friendship is essential, but party first’ - Afenyo-Markin to Ken Agyapong

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:12 - 02 February 2026
Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong
Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has reaffirmed his loyalty to former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, describing him as a “true and trusted friend”.

According to him, although his commitment to the friendship remains “unshakable” and “unsoiled”, the interests of the party must always take precedence, stressing that the NPP comes first.

His remarks follow the NPP presidential primaries held on Saturday, January thirty-one (31), which saw former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerge victorious after securing one hundred and ten thousand, six hundred and forty-three (110,643) votes, representing fifty-six point four eight percent (56.48%) of the total valid votes cast. Former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, placed second with forty-six thousand, five hundred and fifty-four (46,554) votes, representing twenty-three point seven six percent (23.76%).

ALSO READ: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia elected 2028 NPP presidential candidate with 56.48% of votes

Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong
Addressing his constituents on Sunday, February one (1), Mr Afenyo-Markin praised Mr Agyapong’s passion throughout the contest, stating:

We salute Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for his passion, his firm belief in accountability, and his unshakable commitment to the ordinary Ghanaian. For me personally, this is a friend, true and trusted, with whom I share a quote. I believe that in this life, in all situations, loyalty to friendship is very essential.

He went on to emphasise his commitment to the party, despite his personal relationship with Mr Agyapong, saying:

It is very essential. A man must not forget his friend, even when there is everything wrong with a friend. My relationship with him remains unsoiled until such time that things normalise. But I equally recognise, and he himself recognises, that our party comes first.

ALSO READ: Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun admits error in NPP primaries prophecy, steps back from public ministry

Alexander Afenyo-Markin via facebook.com/AfenyoMarkin/photos

The Minority Leader further disclosed efforts to unite the party ahead of the two thousand and twenty-eight (2028) general elections, revealing that Mr Agyapong had already reached out to the party’s flagbearer.

I am therefore happy to inform you, as constituents, that yesterday he graciously, without any prompting, spoke to the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. It was a short but very hearty conversation, and he gave his commitment to support Dr Bawumia to win the 2028 election.

ALSO READ: Tears flow as Kennedy Agyapong supporter reacts to NPP primaries defeat

With the presidential primaries concluded, the NPP is expected to intensify efforts to unite its ranks and bring all members on board as it prepares for the 2028 general elections.

