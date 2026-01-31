Dr Mahamudu Bawumia elected 2028 NPP presidential candidate with 56.48% of votes

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secures a decisive victory in the NPP presidential primaries, polling 56.48% of valid votes to become the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been declared the winner of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, securing the party’s mandate to lead it into the 2028 general elections.

Dr Bawumia emerged victorious after polling 110,643 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast. His win was confirmed by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) at the NPP’s national headquarters following the collation of results from all 277 constituencies nationwide.

Announcing the results, an EC official explained that the party’s constitution requires a presidential aspirant to obtain more than half of the valid votes to be duly elected.

“The New Patriotic Party constitution indicates that for a candidate to be elected a presidential candidate, that person must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast,” the official stated. “On the basis of this result, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia obtained 56.48%. Therefore, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been duly elected presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party for the 2028 elections.”

According to the EC, a total of 196,462 ballots were cast during the nationwide exercise, with 561 votes rejected.

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, placed second after securing 46,554 votes, representing 23.76%. He was followed by former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, who polled 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.53%.

Former Education Minister and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwi, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, obtained 1,999 votes, representing 1.02%, while former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, secured 402 votes, equivalent to 0.21%.