‘I am the proven candidate’ – Bawumia appeals to NPP delegates

Maxwell Nyagamago
20:22 - 30 January 2026
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Former Vice President and 2024 NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia appeals to party delegates ahead of the January 31 presidential primary, describing himself as a proven candidate and outlining his vision for grassroots inclusion and constituency-based appointments.
Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has made a strong appeal to party delegates, presenting himself as the most tested and prepared candidate to lead the NPP into the 2028 general election.

Addressing delegates ahead of Saturday’s presidential primary, Dr Bawumia said his decision to seek the party’s mandate was grounded in service, experience and a deep understanding of Ghana’s governance challenges, rather than a mere desire for power.

“I stand before you not as someone seeking power for its own sake, but as a true son of our tradition and Mother Ghana who has served at the highest levels, who understands the challenges confronting our dear nation, and who pioneered groundbreaking initiatives and who has the experience, the vision, and the temperament to lead us to victory,” he told delegates.

Dr Bawumia and Samira Bawumia
Dr Bawumia stressed that his exposure as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 general election had equipped him with critical lessons, placing him in a strong position to lead the party back to power.

“I am the candidate who has already been taken to the battleground and learned the ropes of the job. I am the candidate who has been tested, marketed, and proven on the national stage. I am the candidate who can build on the foundation and deliver the victory we all crave in 2028, but this is not about me alone,” he said.

He framed his campaign as a collective effort, underscoring the importance of grassroots party members and ordinary Ghanaians in shaping the future of the NPP.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
“This is about us, about you, this is our journey together. This is about the polling station executive who has laboured tirelessly for years. This is about the young patriot ready to bring fresh ideas and energy. This is about the market woman, the farmer, the teacher, the nurse, the driver, the student, every Ghanaian who deserves better,” Dr Bawumia added.

The former Vice President also outlined a key policy proposal aimed at strengthening constituency representation in government should he secure the party’s nomination and ultimately win power.

“My vision is clear and bold, a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous Ghana built on proven foundations and smart ideas. Under my leadership, we will institute one constituency, 10 appointments, dedicating at least 3,000 of the 7,000 national level appointments to our 276 constituencies,” he said.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
According to him, the appointments would cut across ministers, deputy ministers, chief executive officers, ambassadors and board members, with constituencies expected to nominate qualified and competent party members to serve at the national level.

The NPP goes to the polls on Saturday, 31 January, with 211,849 delegates expected to cast their ballots at 333 polling centres across the country.

'I am the proven candidate' – Bawumia appeals to NPP delegates
